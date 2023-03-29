Mahindra Thar crosses 1-lakh cumulative production mark

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said its sports utility vehicle Thar has crossed 1 lakh cumulative production milestone.

The model has achieved the production milestone in less than 2.5 years, the auto major said in a statement.

“We have seen the Thar evolve from being a hardcore off-roader to a vehicle that has become a symbol of freedom, passion, and the ultimate lifestyle SUV,” Mahindra & Mahindra President - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

Thar is now available in both 4x4 and rear wheel drive (RWD) variants mated with both petrol and diesel powertrains.