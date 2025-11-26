Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): Mahindra has introduced the world's first Formula E-themed special edition SUV, the BE 6 Formula E Edition, FE2, priced at Rs 23.69 lakh. Mahindra also announced that the FE3 variant with added features will cost Rs 24.49 lakh.

Advertisement

Bookings will begin on January 14, 2026, and deliveries will start on February 14, 2026.

Advertisement

According to a press release by Mahindra, the first 999 customers will receive exclusive benefits, and three selected buyers will get a chance to attend the London E-Prix in 2026.

Advertisement

The edition carries the performance of the BE 6 while adding racing-based features. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, produces 282 bhp, and has a 79 kWh battery offering a claimed real-world range of 500 km. It also includes race-mode-inspired torque delivery.

Celebrating this motorsport moment, Mahindra also unveiled the BE 6 Formula E Edition Ride-On, a fun, race-themed toddler car designed to spark imagination and create India's youngest electric enthusiasts. Priced at Rs 18,000 and available from April 2026, the company says it mirrors the full-size SUV in colour and design to spark early interest in electric mobility.

Advertisement

The company says the launch marks a new moment for India's fast-growing motorsport audience, as more young viewers follow racing as regular entertainment.

The BE 6 Formula E Edition is presented as an extension of Mahindra's long presence in racing, which includes its journey from rally sport to becoming the only Indian team to win on the Formula E grid. The company says the new model is designed to bring that experience to India's roads through motorsport-inspired styling, exterior graphics and interior detailing.

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, "We built the Formula E Edition by listening to that energy. Racing is no longer a niche in India; it's becoming a lifestyle statement. With this edition, we've channelled that cultural shift into a machine that celebrates electric performance the Mahindra way - bold, emotional, and proudly made in India."

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said motorsport is turning into a new passion for young Indians. "With the BE 6 Formula E Edition, we are bringing this racing spirit to the street. It's bold, electric, defiant - and unmistakably Indian," he stated.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer - Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said the design team worked with "motorsport intensity" to shape every element of the BE 6 Formula E Edition. "This edition is a celebration of India's rising motorsport culture and Mahindra's racing lineage," he noted

The company has also named Bengaluru-born racer and FIA Formula 2 winner Kush Maini as the brand ambassador for Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs. He said, "India is falling in love with motorsport, and it's amazing to see the rise of Formula E fandom. The BE 6 Formula E Edition brings that thrill, that energy, that boldness to Indian roads. It's the perfect bridge from race to road." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)