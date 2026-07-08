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Home / Business / Maiden Forgings Limited: Q1 FY27 Business &amp; Operational Update

Maiden Forgings Limited: Q1 FY27 Business & Operational Update

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), one of the leading manufacturers of Bright Steel bars, wires, and pneumatic nails, delivered a strong operational and financial performance in Q1 FY27. The Company's continued focus on market expansion, product diversification, and customer acquisition supported healthy growth in both revenue and volumes.

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Strategic Business Performance

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* Revenue: ₹64.96 Crore (24.78% YOY Growth vs. Q1 FY26)

* Sales Volume: 9,750 MT (Rs 22.23% YOY Growth vs. Q1 FY26)

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Operational Highlights

* Resilient Business Performance: Despite external macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, MFL continued to deliver consistent growth through disciplined execution.

* Strong Revenue Growth: Revenue growth during Q1 FY27 reflected sustained demand across the Company's product portfolio.

* Healthy Volume Expansion: Higher sales volumes demonstrated improved market penetration and strong customer demand.

* Product Portfolio Expansion: The introduction of new products during the quarter contributed meaningfully to revenue growth while strengthening the Company's presence across diversified customer segments.

* Marketing-Led Growth: Focused marketing initiatives enabled MFL to expand its business opportunities and drive higher order inflows during the quarter.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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