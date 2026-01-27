Maithan Steel Celebrates 25 Years of Growth and Trust at Jashn-E-Maithan 2026

27th January, Dhanbad: Maithan Steel, one of the most trusted names in the Indian steel industry, marked its 25 successful years with the Jashn-E-Maithan 2026 dealers’ meet, celebrating a journey of steady growth, reliability, and strong partnerships. Founded in 2001, the company began operations with a sponge iron manufacturing unit producing approximately 60,000 tonnes per annum. Over the years, Maithan Steel expanded its footprint and diversified into TMT bar manufacturing in 2012. Today, the company operates as a 5,00,000 tonne integrated steel plant, supported by advanced manufacturing processes and strict quality controls. With a presence across 25 States and Union Territories, Maithan Steel is backed by 250+ institutional buyers, a network of 2,500+ channel partners, and the trust of over 25,00,000 individual home builders and consumers. The company has also generated direct and indirect employment for more than 25,000 individuals. As Maithan Steel celebrated this milestone, the company also outlined its future growth plans. It had ongoing expansion projects across sponge iron, ferro alloys, and allied segments, aimed at strengthening its manufacturing capabilities. The company has received environmental clearance for a 9,00,000 tonne steel plant, with construction expected to commence during the 2027–28 period, reinforcing its long-term vision of sustainable growth and its commitment to meeting India’s rising infrastructure demands.

To commemorate 25 years of operations, Maithan Steel hosted Jashn-E-Maithan 2026 in Dhanbad, bringing together over 1000 stakeholders from across the country. The celebration featured a blend of entertainment, brand engagements, and key announcements that reflected the brand’s journey of strength and trust. Brand ambassador The Great Khali played a central role in the event, reinforcing the brand’s powerful message, “Strong Matlab Maithan Steel,” and highlighting the shared values of strength, resilience, and reliability.

A major highlight of the event was an international wrestling showcase organised under Maithan Mania, symbolising the strength that defines the brand. The wrestling segment culminated in the announcement of a highly anticipated international match following an open challenge issued by international wrestler Parker Boudreaux. Known for his aggressive style and global presence across wrestling platforms in the United States, Japan, and other international circuits, Boudreaux’s challenge added a global dimension and excitement to Maithan Steel’s 25-year celebrations.

As part of the milestone year, Maithan Steel also announced the launch of two new television commercials scheduled for January 2026. The brand adopted a fresh, humour-led approach to storytelling while staying rooted in its core message of strength and trust. The upcoming films featured The Great Khali alongside Vikram Kochhar and Chandan Prabhakar, whose chemistry and comic timing brought a light-hearted yet impactful narrative to life. Both films creatively blended comedy with the message of “Strong Matlab Maithan,” reinforcing that Maithan Steel is a brand consumers could rely on, backed by “Khali’s Guarantee.” Each film explored everyday situations where strength, reliability, and trust took centre stage, making the brand’s proposition more relatable and entertaining.

Reflecting on the journey, Mr. Madhur Agarwalla, Director said, “Completing 25 years is a moment of immense pride for us. This journey has been built on trust—of our dealers, partners, vendors and customers. As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening our capabilities and contributing to India’s growth with even stronger steel.” Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kaushal Agarwalla, Director said, “This milestone reflects the trust and partnerships that have helped Maithan Steel grow stronger year after year. Our celebrations and upcoming campaigns are a tribute to the people who have believed in us and stood by the brand.” As Maithan Steel entered its next phase of growth, the company reaffirmed its focus on expansion, innovation, and long-term sustainability, continuing its commitment to building stronger foundations for generations to come.

Brand Ambassador – The Great Khali Maithan Steel’s association with The Great Khali reflected the brand’s philosophy of strength, resilience, and authenticity. A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Khali had represented India on the global wrestling stage and later returned to contribute to the sport through his Continental Wrestling Academy, where he trained professional wrestlers now competing internationally. His association with Maithan Steel went beyond endorsement, as he personally used Maithan Steel products for constructing his home and dhabas, reinforcing his trust in the brand’s quality.

International Wrestler – Parker Boudreaux International wrestler Parker Boudreaux from the United States gained attention during the celebrations after issuing an open challenge to The Great Khali. Known for his aggressive wrestling style, Boudreaux had competed across global platforms including Japan and Vietnam, and had previously wrestled in WWE’s NXT under the ring name Harland. According to his claims, he had remained undefeated for the past two years, setting the stage for a highly anticipated international face-off announced during the event.

