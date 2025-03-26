"Majhi Prarthana" Teaser Out Now - A Spine-Chilling Love Saga by Padmaraj Nair Films

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: A unique and extraordinary love story is set to unfold on May 9, 2025. Written and directed by Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair, the upcoming Marathi film "Majhi Prarthana" is all set to captivate audiences. The film's powerful teaser has just been released.

Teaser link - https://bit.ly/MajhiPrarthanaTeaser

The teaser gives a glimpse into a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and an unyielding determination to reclaim love amidst adversity. Set in British-era Maharashtra, deep in rural landscapes, "Majhi Prarthana" is a musically rich love story that reaffirms how love possesses the power to overcome all obstacles.

The film stars Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair and Anusha Adepp in lead roles, along with other prominent actors from the Marathi film industry. Presented by SRM Film School, the movie is written and directed by Padmaraj Rajgopal Nair, produced under the Padmaraj Nair Films banner, with **music composed by Vishwajit C.T.

With the release of the poster and now the teaser, audience anticipation has skyrocketed. "Majhi Prarthana" is a story of unstoppable passion and boundless devotion, a love so powerful that it leaves its mark on history. The film is set to release in theaters on May 9, 2025.

