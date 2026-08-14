Major gaps in TB diagnostic infrastructure could hamper India’s efforts to eliminate tuberculosis: study

Multi-state study published in Microbiology Spectrum identifies major shortfalls in essential TB diagnostics and drug-resistance testing across public health facilities New Delhi, August 14, 2026: India’s efforts to eliminate tuberculosis could be undermined by persistent gaps in access to essential diagnostic services, particularly at the primary and secondary levels of the public health system, according to a new study published today in the peer-reviewed journal Microbiology Spectrum.

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The study, “Evaluating the nationwide availability of essential diagnostics for tuberculosis toward achieving a TB-free India,” is one of the first multi-state assessments examining the implementation of India’s National Essential Diagnostics List (NEDL) for tuberculosis across different levels of public healthcare.

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The research analyzed national data on TB Treatment Units and Culture and Drug Susceptibility Testing (CDST) laboratories and assessed 327 public healthcare facilities across seven states and Delhi.

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One of the most significant findings was a 61.56% shortfall in CDST laboratory capacity nationally when compared with population-based requirements. The study found 97 CDST laboratories against 6,308 TB Treatment Units, substantially below the recommended ratio needed to support effective diagnosis and drug-resistance testing.

The researchers also found substantial gaps in access to essential TB diagnostics at the primary-care level. Only 4.94% of surveyed Primary Health Centres (PHCs) had the complete set of essential TB diagnostics recommended for that level of care. Overall, complete essential diagnostic availability across the surveyed facilities ranged from 10.32% to 66.67% across the states, including Delhi.

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The individual diagnostic figures were also concerning. Across the surveyed facilities, AFB smear microscopy was available in 78.46%, while X-ray services were available in 51.28%, cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification testing (CBNAAT) in 51.28%, and fluorescence microscopy in only 30.95% of the relevant facilities. At PHCs, X-ray availability was particularly limited, ranging from 0% to 10% across the surveyed states.

“The central message of this study is that TB elimination is not simply a matter of finding and treating patients—it requires a diagnostic system capable of finding the right patients early and identifying drug resistance in time to guide appropriate treatment,” said Dr. Mustafa Barbhuiya, corresponding author of the study.

India remains central to the global TB response. The World Health Organization's Global Tuberculosis Report 2025 estimates that 10.7 million people developed TB globally in 2024, with the South-East Asia Region accounting for the largest regional share. WHO has emphasized that continued progress toward ending TB will require intensified action, including stronger diagnosis and equitable access to care.

The study highlights a particular concern with the continued reliance on conventional diagnostic approaches at peripheral health facilities. AFB smear microscopy and chest radiography remain important components of TB screening and diagnosis, but their availability and limited sensitivity mean they cannot constitute the sole diagnostic strategy. These tests are not diagnostic for active tuberculosis.

The authors argue that rapid molecular diagnostics need to be expanded closer to the point of first contact, particularly through Community Health Centres and, where feasible, Primary Health Centres. At the same time, molecular testing needs to be complemented by a strong culture and drug-susceptibility-testing network capable of detecting and monitoring drug-resistant TB.

The study also draws attention to an often-overlooked component of TB care: laboratory tests required to monitor patients during treatment. Although availability of complete blood count (CBC) and comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) testing was generally better than TB-specific diagnostic testing, important gaps remained, particularly at PHCs and CHCs. Such tests are important for monitoring treatment response and detecting adverse effects of anti-TB medicines.

According to the researchers, the findings have implications beyond the deployment of individual diagnostic technologies.

“Putting a molecular diagnostic instrument in a facility is not enough. TB diagnostic capacity depends on the entire laboratory system—equipment, reagents, trained personnel, maintenance, referral networks, quality assurance, and access to culture and drug-susceptibility testing.” Dr. Barbhuiya added.

The study therefore calls for a balanced and integrated national TB diagnostic network, combining rapid molecular testing with functional culture-based drug-susceptibility testing laboratories, stronger peripheral laboratory infrastructure, trained human resources and effective referral systems.

Such an approach is particularly important for detecting drug-resistant TB. The authors note that rapid molecular tests have transformed TB diagnosis, but that comprehensive characterization of emerging resistance requires a broader diagnostic strategy. Next-generation sequencing offers expanded resistance profiling but currently faces challenges of cost, infrastructure, bioinformatics capacity, and scalability, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

The researchers acknowledge that the facility-level survey was conducted in selected states and that the sites were influenced by operational feasibility and available logistical support. Consequently, the findings should be interpreted as a multi-state assessment rather than a statistically representative survey of every Indian state. Nevertheless, the assessment included geographically diverse settings, including northeastern states, populous northern states and Delhi, and identifies systemic weaknesses that warrant further investigation and policy attention.

The authors conclude that India’s TB elimination ambitions require a diagnostic strategy that is as comprehensive and equitable as its treatment strategy. Strengthening access to essential diagnostics—especially rapid molecular testing and drug-susceptibility testing—at the peripheral level could help reduce missed and delayed diagnoses, improve detection of drug resistance, and strengthen the overall effectiveness of the National TB Elimination Program.

The study was conducted by researchers associated with the Foundation for Advancement of Essential Diagnostics (FAED) and collaborating institutions in India and the United States. It has been published open access in Microbiology Spectrum, an American Society for Microbiology journal, as part of its Laboratory Equity special series. The rounds of rigorous peer-review comments and authors' rebuttals are also published for readers and policymakers for transparency.

Reference: Chakraborty B, Laskar AA, Mustafa Z, et al. Evaluating the nationwide availability of essential diagnostics for tuberculosis toward achieving a TB-free India. Microbiology Spectrum. 2026; e00703-26. DOI: 10.1128/spectrum.00703-26.

Full article: Microbiology Spectrum – published article (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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