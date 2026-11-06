Major Projects and Export Orders Drives Continued Business Growth for KSB Limited in Q3 FY 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: KSB Limited reported continued business growth in Q3 FY 2026, supported by major projects and export orders across petrochemicals, nuclear power, energy, valves and spare parts.

Key Pointers

- Quarterly sales reached INR 772.70 crore, reflecting an 18.95% year-on-year growth over the corresponding quarter last year.

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- Sales for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to INR 2,064.70 crore, representing an 8.00% increase compared with the same period in the previous year.

Major Highlights

Petrochemicals Projects: Orders were received for multiple projects in the refinery and fertilizers sectors from various customers, domestic as well as international. The notable orders were received from Dangote for the upcoming fertilizer project and from ONGC for the replacement pumps.

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Nuclear Project – Kaiga Units 5 & 6: Major order received for the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant Units 5 & 6.

Energy Project: In the energy sector, we received orders for boiler feed pumps and condensate extraction pumps from various OEMs and contractors, across both domestic and export markets.

Major Valve Orders – Multiple Projects: Valve orders received for the NPP Recovery Boiler Project, Andritz Technologies, BPCL Bina Refinery, and our major OEMs.

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Major Spare Parts Orders – Multiple Customers: Spare parts orders were received for descaling pumps from the eastern region of India. We also received an order from Adani Power for the servicing and repair of boiler circulation pumps.

Business Highlights

(All amounts in INR Crores)

Summarizing the Q3 2026 business performance, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited, said, “The diverse mix of orders secured this quarter highlights KSB's strong positioning across process industries, energy, infrastructure and specialised project businesses. From petrochemical and LNG projects to refinery expansion and nuclear power applications, these orders reflect both the strength of our offerings and the confidence customers place in KSB. We remain focused on delivering the value to our customers through reliable products, technical excellence and responsive service.”

Mr. Mahesh Bhave, Chief Financial Officer at KSB Limited, commented: “Business momentum remained positive, with sales growth continuing during the first nine months of 2026. While margins remained under pressure, we continue to focus on operational efficiency, cost discipline and execution. Recent orders won in the energy sector, across both domestic and export markets, support a positive business outlook.”

About KSB Limited

KSB Limited, founded in 1960 in India, is a part of KSB SE & Co. KGaA, one of the world’s leading suppliers of pumps, valves, and systems. Combining innovative technology with excellent service to provide intelligent solutions, the company offers robust and reliable solutions catering to the diverse needs of customers in India and overseas across sectors such as power, oil, building services, process engineering, water treatment, and water transport. KSB specializes in Centrifugal End Suction Pumps, High-Pressure Multistage Pumps, Industrial Gate, Globe and Check Valves, Submersible Motor Pumps, Monobloc and Mini Monobloc Pumps, Hydro pneumatic Systems, and Control Valves.

Today, the KSB Group has a presence across all continents through its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities, and service operations. In 2025, the Group generated consolidated annual sales revenue exceeding €3 billion.

Contact: KSB Limited, Mumbai-Pune Road, Pimpri, Pune 411 018, Tel- +91 020 2710 1000.

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