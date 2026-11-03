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Home / Business / Majority of $690 billion climate adaptation opportunity needs innovation to become viable: McKinsey

Majority of $690 billion climate adaptation opportunity needs innovation to become viable: McKinsey

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ANI
Updated At : 03:17 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI):  According to a McKinsey Global Institute report, more than half of the climate adaptation projects that are difficult to implement by 2050 will need technological and financial innovation to lower costs. Such innovation could make measures worth USD 440 billion annually commercially viable.

McKinsey estimates that global annual spending on climate adaptation could reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2050 under a scenario of 2 degrees Celsius warming. However, measures worth USD 690 billion, or 60 per cent of the total, are currently not deployment-ready because of demand and financing barriers.

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"Innovating to reduce costs could address by far the largest challenge," the report said, adding that innovation could make USD 440 billion worth of adaptation measures deployable by reducing affordability barriers. This would particularly benefit solutions addressing extreme heat and drought in lower-income regions.

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The remaining opportunity would require other interventions. Measures accounting for USD 210 billion annually could become deployable through stronger incentives, better demonstration of benefits and improved implementation capabilities. Another USD 40 billion would require innovative revenue mechanisms and financing structures to make projects attractive to lenders.

The report identified a significant gap between the economic benefits of climate adaptation and actual investment. While the 20 adaptation measures examined could deliver benefits worth around three times their costs on average under current climate conditions, global annual spending on these measures stood at only USD 190 billion.

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"Good economics alone don't guarantee spending—deployment readiness depends on clear demand, capacity to act, and financing," the report noted. Around USD 540 billion annually would be required to protect people exposed to climate hazards at standards typically established in developed economies under current conditions.

The study also highlighted regional differences in financing constraints. Counterparty risk is the largest financing barrier in lower-income regions, constraining measures accounting for around 75 per cent of adaptation costs in Sub-Saharan Africa, India and Emerging Asia.

"The resiliency gap stems less from the macroeconomics of adaptation than from barriers that block implementation by individual decision-makers," the report said.

It added that around half of the projected USD 1.2 trillion in adaptation costs could involve investments by private actors, including households and companies, underlining the role of private capital in building climate resilience. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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