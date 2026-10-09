Makabo Premier League, Western Mumbai’s Biggest Cricket Event for Business Owners, Arrives on 29 November 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: On Sunday, 29 November 2026, Players Turf in Malad West, opposite Decathlon, will host Makabo Premier League, a full-day collision of competitive cricket and serious commerce that organisers are calling Western Mumbai’s biggest cricket event for business owners. Sixteen teams and more than one hundred and sixty entrepreneur-players — founders, promoters, professionals and decision-makers drawn from the Malad–Kandivali–Borivali belt and the wider Makabo network — will take the field for a day built as much for deals on the boundary as for runs in the middle.

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The League is title-sponsored by Vallabh Vihaan Shreeji Constructions, with Krishna H. Makhela leading the association. Angel Knots n Nets, represented by Prem Bohra, comes on board as a supporting partner, and DroneNova India Pvt Ltd, led by Himansshu Jainn, joins as Associate Sponsor. Together they anchor a day conceived as one unbroken experience, not a tournament with networking bolted on.

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Makabo is already a rapidly growing business networking community of nine hundred plus members, entrepreneurs, professionals and established brands, convened through a living WhatsApp ecosystem and monthly meets that spill beyond the meeting room into movies, socials and shared experience. With a firm hold on Malad, Kandivali and Borivali and Goregaon next, the community has spent years turning introductions into collaborations and referrals. The League is the hour that network steps off the chat and onto a cricket ground — in jersey, under lights, in front of cameras and brands.

High-energy matches will run through the afternoon and evening as sixteen sides contest the Makabo Premier League title, while the same ground becomes a live marketplace: brand and business stalls among the players and guests, a large LED wall carrying the event and its partners across the venue, and entertainment that holds families, sponsors and visiting entrepreneurs from the first toss to the last trophy. Professional photo and video coverage will travel that same evening through Instagram and the Makabo WhatsApp community, stretching the ground far beyond Malad West.

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Atul Parikh, the visionary behind the league and Founder of Makabo, says, “Cricket is the one language every Indian businessman already speaks. Makabo Premier League is our way of turning that language into relationships, referrals and real business. This will not be just another corporate tournament. It will be the biggest cricket event for businessmen in Western Mumbai; one community, one game, and multiple opportunities on a single ground. We are glad to have Vallabh Vihaan Shreeji Constructions as Title Sponsor, Angel Knots n Nets supporting the League, and DroneNova India as Associate Sponsor from the first edition.”

A Chartered Accountant by qualification and an anchor, entertainer and networker by passion, Parikh has spent more than a decade across sales, marketing, teaching and business networking, and the last five years building presence in the wedding, corporate and social-event space. He also administers the sister communities Game Changers and Garvi Gujarat. Born and raised in Mumbai, his relationships sit precisely where the League will be played.

That is why the strength of the event is not only the sixteen teams and the one hundred and sixty plus players who will walk out in official jerseys. It is the nine-hundred-strong community standing behind them, the decision-makers watching from the boundary, the brands that will own moments from the toss to every four, six and wicket, and the stalls that will turn a cricket Sunday into a working marketplace for Western Mumbai business. With the Title, Supporting and Associate associations in place, Powered By, Auction, Toss, jersey and trophy partnerships remain open. Organisers describe the League as the first chapter of a recurring platform, ready to travel with Makabo as the community grows into Goregaon and beyond.

Girish Wankhede’s Entity One Entertainment Solutions is the official public relations partner for this prestigious event. The agency will handle press meets, press interactions, the podcast, and all marketing collaterals, carrying the League from the ground into media and the wider business conversation.

Media, participating teams and brand partners are invited to the ground on 29 November 2026 and to follow the run-up at @makabopremierleague and @makaboconnect. Enquiries for participation and partnership may be directed to +91 77389 59333 and +91 76662 86662.

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