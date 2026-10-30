Make Every Festive Gesture Count with Denver’s Gifting Collection This Diwali

The range brings together eight gifting options, from premium-inspired fragrance sets to everyday personal care packs

New Delhi, India: As Diwali approaches, Denver presents a curated collection of fragrance and grooming gift sets for those looking to make festive gifting more meaningful. Designed to cater to a range of preferences, the collection features eight options spanning distinctive fragrance combinations, celebrity-inspired offerings and everyday grooming essentials for men.

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From premium-inspired sets for special occasions to practical personal care combinations for friends, family and colleagues, the range offers a mix of products suited to different gifting needs during Diwali and the wider festive season.

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Eight Gifting Options from Denver

1. Hamilton Giftpack - INR 825

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With its timeless appeal and versatile character, the Denver Hamilton Giftpack is suited to men who appreciate a fragrance that complements both professional and personal occasions. Its classic positioning makes it a fitting addition to festive gifting selections.

Link:https://denverformen.com/products/gift-pack-hamilton-premium-gift-set?_pos=8&_sid=5330d5140&_ss=r?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=display&utm_campaign=HamiltonGiftpack

2. Hamilton Luxury Giftset – INR 649

For those seeking a more elevated present, the Denver Hamilton Luxury Giftset offers a premium-inspired approach to fragrance gifting. It is suited to special occasions, including Diwali exchanges with loved ones and professional associates.

Link:https://denverformen.com/products/hamilton-luxury-gift-set-4x20ml-premium-gift-set?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=display&utm_campaign=HamiltonGiftset

3. Sporting Club Giftset – INR 799

Designed for men with active lifestyles, the Denver Sporting Club Giftset features four distinctive fragrances in portable 20 ml bottles. Offering up to eight hours of freshness, the collection allows users to switch scents according to their plans, from workouts and outdoor activities to evening outings.

Link:https://denverformen.com/products/sporting-club-luxury-gift-set-4x20ml-premium-gift-set?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=display&utm_campaign=SportingClubGiftset

4. SRK Autograph Giftset – INR 1050

Inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, the Denver SRK Autograph Giftset brings a celebrity-led dimension to the brand’s fragrance collection. It offers a distinctive choice for fans of the superstar and consumers who appreciate the connection between personal style and popular culture.

Link: https://denverformen.com/products/srk-autograph-gift-set-of-4-20ml-premium-gift-set?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=display&utm_campaign=SRKAutographgiftset

5. SRK Atomiser Premium Set – INR 1800

Co-created with Shah Rukh Khan, the Denver SRK Atomiser Premium Set combines portability with fragrance variety. The set includes one refillable perfume bottle and three premium EDP atomiser refills: Intense Oud, Regal Musk and Ultra Noir. Designed for convenience on the go, it allows users to choose different scents for work, travel and evening occasions.

Link: https://denverformen.com/products/autograph-premium-atomizer-luxury-gift-set?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=display&utm_campaign=Atomiserset

6. 3-in-1 Turbo Pack: Deo + Face Wash + Body Wash – INR 422

Bringing together three grooming essentials, the Denver 3-in-1 Turbo Pack includes deodorant, face wash and body wash in one convenient pack. Its practical combination makes it suitable for consumers seeking functional personal care products for festive exchanges.

Link: https://amzn.in/d/0iHRLyuq?utm_source=Amazon&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=display&utm_campaign=Turbopack3in1

7. 2-in-1 Turbo Pack: Deo + Face Wash – INR 549

The Denver 2-in-1 Turbo Pack pairs deodorant with face wash, offering a compact grooming combination for men. It provides a straightforward gifting choice for Diwali celebrations, workplace exchanges and other seasonal occasions.

Link: https://denverformen.com/products/turbo-duo-pack-hamilton-deo-200ml-deep-cleanse-facewash-100g-grooming?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=display&utm_campaign=Turbopackduo

8. Mode Box – INR 599

The Denver Mode Box features four EDP fragrances in a compact, French-crafted box, offering a scent for different moods and occasions. Blue Arctic brings a cool, relaxed character; Chief conveys confidence; Red Storm suits energetic evenings; and VIP Rush offers a sophisticated everyday profile. The brand describes the French blends as delivering more than 24 hours of lasting power. With its range of fragrance profiles, the Mode Box caters to men who enjoy variety and prefer to adapt their scent to different settings.

Link: https://denverformen.com/products/mode-box-30ml-each-perfume?_pos=1&_sid=734ae0e04&_ss=r?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=branding&utm_placement=display&utm_campaign=Modebox

Gifting for Every Festive Occasion

With eight distinct products, Denver’s festive collection combines fragrance, personal care and convenience across a range of price-positioning and gifting preferences. The assortment includes options for fragrance enthusiasts as well as consumers looking for practical grooming products, offering a versatile selection for Diwali and the season’s celebrations.

About Denver: Denver is one of India’s trusted men’s grooming and fragrance brands, offering a range of deodorants, perfumes and personal care products. The brand focuses on confidence, style and aspiration through products designed for modern lifestyles and everyday grooming needs.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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