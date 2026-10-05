Starting October 8, avail exciting offers on fashion, luxury, and beauty from leading global and Indian brands

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Tata CLiQ is hosting its annual flagship 10.10 sale on Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury, from October 8 to October 18, 2026. With attractive offers across various categories, such as apparel, beauty, accessories, footwear, jewellery, watches, and more, it’s indeed the best time to shop for everything one needs to celebrate in style this festive season, from elevated fashion and beauty to thoughtful gifting and refined touches for one’s home. This sale, Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury have introduced a Festive Pass and Collectors Card, respectively, which offers customers additional offers and other perks that can be availed till 31 December 2026, allowing customers the opportunity to maximise savings on successive purchases along with free shipping, subject to T&C.

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Mr. Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, “The 10.10 sale on Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury is one of our biggest and most anticipated sale events, bringing together a thoughtfully curated assortment across fashion, luxury, and beauty. We anticipate stronger growth this year compared to last year’s sale event, with categories like ethnic wear for men and women, footwear, accessories, beauty, and watches driving growth. To cater to the demand, we’ve introduced new collections from an array of brands, along with initiatives like Festive Pass and Collectors Card, which will enable customers to shop and save big this festive season. We look forward to making this sale event a rewarding shopping experience for the consumers.”

It's all about big brands, standout deals, and more ways to win this 10.10 sale on Tata CLiQ Fashion. From door-opening deals, weekend price crashes to timed drops, and more, the sale will offer customers 10X the style and 10X the rewards. Tata CLiQ Fashion’s Festive Pass keeps the celebrations going with multiple offer brackets unlocked across successive purchases along with free shipping. Whether you’re refreshing your festive wardrobe, updating your beauty edit or shopping for the season, every visit brings another reason to come back and unlock more.

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Leading menswear brands like Arrow, Levi’s, Rare Rabbit, Spykar, and U.S. Polo Assn. are at a minimum of 40-50% off, while women’s western wear brands like Forever New is up to 50% off and Only and Rareism are a minimum 30% off. Biba, Libas, Soch, and W in Indian wear also have offers one can’t miss. Marks & Spencer in the intimate wear category also has offers.

Find your next pair from footwear brands like adidas Originals, Skechers, and Nike which are up to 50% off, and Campus, Metro & Mochi, and Woodland are a minimum 30% off. In addition, Decathlon is offering up to 70% off across its product categories.

Elevate your festive look this season as Giva, Mia by Tanishq, and Palmonas in the jewellery category have irresistible offers. Explore timepieces from Casio, French Connection, and Timex that are up to 60% off and Titan which is at a minimum 20% off. Eyewear from Armani Exchange, Oakley, and Ray-Ban, which have unmissable offers.

The accessories section features brands like Aldo, Miraggio, and Mokobara which are at a minimum 30% off, while Guess, IRTH by House of Titan, and Hidesign also have offers.

D'Décor and Prestige in the home category have exciting offers. Gear up with gadgets from brands like Marshall, Noise, Samsung, and Sony, which are up to 60% off.

Get festive-ready with your favourite beauty picks. From skincare and haircare to makeup and fragrances, discover and shop for everything you need on Tata CLiQ Palette, which can be accessed on the Tata CLiQ Fashion app.

Makeup must-haves from Maybelline New York and Lakme are up to 35-50% off, while M.A.C is at a flat 20% off, plus complimentary gifts with every purchase. Give your skin the nourishment it deserves with brands like Cetaphil, Neutrogena, and The Face Shop at up to 35% off. Avail offers on haircare brands like L'Oreal Paris, Schwarzkopf Professional, and Wella Professionals. Fragrance favourites from Calvin Klein, Nautica, Rabanne, and Skinn by Titan have attractive offers.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to discover and shop from leading global and Indian premium and luxury brands across categories. Curated for exceptional taste, the platform brings together renowned brands and considered finds for those who believe that true indulgence is about choosing well. The platform has also introduced Collector’s Card, which will enable customers to unlock multiple offers with every purchase.

Pick from the finest fashion finds in menswear from Calvin Klein Jeans, Gant, Lacoste, and True Religion, along with The Collective, and womenswear from byTiMo, Guess, Juicy Couture, Karen Millen, MAC Duggal, and more. The intimate wear category features brands like Calvin Klein Underwear and Mysthelle.

Pair your attire with stylish footwear from brands like Asics, Cole Haan, Nike, and Puma. The kids category on the platform features brands such as Choupette, Moschino, and The Baby Trunk. Discover the best names in Indian fashion and design in the Indiluxe section, including Da Milano, Masaba, Ritu Kumar, Rosso Brunello, and S&N by Shantnu & Nikhil.

This festive season, eyewear brands such as Oakley, Off-White, Prada, Tom Ford, and Versace are worth a closer look. The accessories section features Aldo, Charles & Keith, Delsey Paris, Guess, and more. Standout timepieces from Fossil, Guess, Maserati, Michael Kors, Titan, and more are available along with special offers on Swiss brands. The fashion jewellery category features brands like Emporio Armani, Juwelina Paris, Swarovski, and Ted Baker. Refresh your home with offerings from brands such as Hafele, Le Creuset, Smeg, Spread Spain, and more.

Iconic fragrances from Bvlgari, Jean Paul Gaultier, Tom Ford, and Yves Saint Laurent are also available to shop. In the beauty category, leading brands including Aveda, K18, and Moroccanoil in haircare; Bobbi Brown, Dolce & Gabbana, and M.A.C in makeup; Caudalie, Clinique, Estée Lauder, and Forest Essentials in skincare; Dyson in tools and accessories; and L’Occitane and Lush in bath and body bring together a curated selection of must-have products.

Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury are offering a 12.5% instant discount on American Express Cards, HSBC Bank Credit Cards, and Kotak Bank Credit Cards. These offers are only valid from October 05 – October 18, 2026, subject to T&C.

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https://www.tatacliq.com/

https://luxury.tatacliq.com/

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Tata CLiQ announces 10.10 sale

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