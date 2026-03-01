Make full use of India-EFTA trade deal: Goyal to industry

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday urged industry leaders to fully leverage the opportunities created under the India–EFTA trade pact, highlighting the legally binding $100 billion FDI commitment from the four EFTA nations and the potential to create 1 million jobs in India.

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Addressing the commemorative session marking two years of the signing of the India–EFTA agreement, organized by ASSOCHAM via video conference in New Delhi, Goyal described the agreement as a momentous occasion and a major milestone in India’s engagement with Europe.

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Goyal underscored the $100 billion investment commitment secured from Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, describing it as an unprecedented achievement in global trade negotiations.