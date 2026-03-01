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Home / Business / Make full use of India-EFTA trade deal: Goyal to industry

Make full use of India-EFTA trade deal: Goyal to industry

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:12 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Piyush Goyal
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Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday urged industry leaders to fully leverage the opportunities created under the India–EFTA trade pact, highlighting the legally binding $100 billion FDI commitment from the four EFTA nations and the potential to create 1 million jobs in India.

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Addressing the commemorative session marking two years of the signing of the India–EFTA agreement, organized by ASSOCHAM via video conference in New Delhi, Goyal described the agreement as a momentous occasion and a major milestone in India’s engagement with Europe.

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Goyal underscored the $100 billion investment commitment secured from Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, describing it as an unprecedented achievement in global trade negotiations.

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