Make Hong Kong Your Next Culinary Destination: 'Hong Kong Gourmet Month' Showcases 400 Restaurants and Venues Across the City, from Lunch to Late Night

Hong Kong (NewsVoir)

Hot on the heels of its spectacular annual event, the “Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival”, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched “Hong Kong Gourmet Month”. Throughout November, HKTB will join hands with more than 400 restaurants and food and beverage (F&B) outlets across the city to present limited-time menus, dining offers and unique experiences. The campaign invites visitors to explore different districts in search of great food and “Taste the World’s Best” anytime, anywhere, every day.

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Explore Hong Kong’s vibrant food scene through local delicacies, award-winning restaurants and neighbourhood dining experiences

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The campaign features five themed dining experiences, ranging from star-rated dining, neighbourhood delicacies and distinctive beverages to authentic local late-night bites after 9pm, easily unlocking the many flavours found “Only in Hong Kong”. In addition, participants in the “Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival” can enjoy more than 250 additional exclusive privileges across the city with the “Gourmet Month Privilege Card” distributed at the venue.

Dr Peter Lam, Chairman of HKTB, said, “The ‘Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival’ has drawn to a successful close, attracting visitors from around the world as well as locals, and fully showcasing Hong Kong’s appeal as an international culinary capital. The ‘Hong Kong Gourmet Month’ now takes the benefits of the Festival further, extending them across the city. Its five themes bring together star-rated restaurants and renowned neighbourhood eateries and late-night hotspots, enabling visitors and locals to enjoy Hong Kong’s dining scene from day to night, every day in November. We hope the campaign will give locals and visitors alike even more reasons to explore our neighbourhoods and spend locally, creating more business opportunities for the F&B and tourism related sectors, and fully unleashing the synergies of the mega-event economy.”

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Enjoy More than 250 Exclusive Privileges Across the City with the “Gourmet Month Privilege Card”

With the “Gourmet Month Privilege Card” distributed at the “Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival”, visitors can enjoy more than 250 exclusive privileges at designated restaurants and participating F&B merchants across the city, including offers on selected menus, dining discounts, welcome beverages, buy-one-get-one-free deals and event redemptions.

Five Themed Dining Experiences at “Hong Kong Gourmet Month” Let Visitors Explore Flavours from Lunch to Late Night

“Hong Kong Gourmet Month” features five themed dining experiences, including the “Hong Kong Wine-Pairing Award-Winning Restaurants Gala”, crafted by award-winning chefs and experts; “Taste More Hong Kong”, offering renowned Michelin dishes at up to 30% off; as well as the “Hong Kong Late-Night Dining Guide”, “Cocktail Fest Month” and “Sip and Savour in LKF”, which invites visitors to explore Hong Kong’s dining scene as it comes alive after dark.

Theme 1: Hong Kong Wine-Pairing Award-Winning Restaurants Gala

Star chefs and experts join forces to create 15 pairing menus available only during Gourmet Month.

The “Hong Kong Wine-Pairing Award-Winning Restaurants Gala: "When Top Sommeliers Meet Legendary Chefs” brings together around 15 of Hong Kong’s top restaurants, including Michelin three-star Tang Court; Michelin two-star Arbor; and Michelin one-star Tosca di Angelo and Ando. Drawing on the ingredients, cooking methods and flavours of each dish, as well as the characteristics of each beverage, their renowned chefs and experts have specially curated 15 pairing menus available exclusively during “Hong Kong Gourmet Month”. At Tosca di Angelo, for example, dishes featuring ingredients such as Mediterranean tuna, Hokkaido scallops, Mediterranean sea bream and Cherry Valley duck are paired with selected beverages from Abruzzo, Marche and Sicily, allowing diners to savour the terroirs and flavours of different Italian regions in a single meal.

Theme 2: Taste More Hong Kong (Michelin dishes at up to 30% off)

From Michelin three-star restaurants to harbour-view venues, more than 200 restaurants are offering limited time lunch and dinner menus, with up to 30% off selected menus.

The line-up includes Michelin three-star Forum Restaurant; two-star Ying Jee Club and Bo Innovation; and one-star Hansik Goo, Man Wah, Shang Palace, Epure, and Racines. Dining options span traditional Cantonese cuisine, innovative Chinese dishes, international flavours, local neighbourhood specialities and harbour-view dining experiences.

AFTER 9: The Later It Gets, the Better It Tastes

Theme 3: Hong Kong Late-Night Dining Guide

More than 100 restaurants and venues lead the way to the diverse flavours of Hong Kong, the city that never sleeps.

The “Hong Kong Late-Night Dining Guide” brings together nearly 80 F&B brands and more than 100 outlets across districts including Central and Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok, Sham Shui Po and Kowloon City, offering exclusive deals after 9pm. Dining options range from dai pai dong (open-air food stalls), hotpot restaurants, izakayas, burger joints and dessert shops to hotel restaurants, harbour-view places and fine dining. Some participating restaurants in tourist hotspots will even stay open until midnight or into the early hours of the morning, allowing visitors to easily experience Hong Kong’s late-night dining culture, which only gets better as the night goes on.

Theme 4: Cocktail Fest Month

“Cocktail Fest Month” handpicked 30 distinctive places across the city and recommends six themed routes, covering hidden speakeasies, local Hong Kong flavours, classic places in Central, trendy rising stars, luxury hotels, and pairings of food and beverages. Visitors are invited to hop across Hong Kong’s districts to suit their tastes and explore the city’s diverse and vibrant culture one glass at a time. During the event, participants simply pay HK$399 to choose one themed route and three participating places, then redeem a signature drink at each place as they embark on a themed bar-hopping journey.

Highlights include Tell Camellia in Central, renowned for its tea-infused beverages. Its signature “Iron Tea” draws inspiration from Hong Kong’s long-standing tea culture, bringing local flavours into the glass. Meanwhile, Bar Mind, co-founded by award-winning local 3 mixologists, presents the “Sweet Potatoni”, a tribute to the charcoal-roasted chestnuts and roasted sweet potatoes sold on Hong Kong’s streets. Weaving together smoky tea notes and caramel sweetness for a rich local flavour, it underscores the creativity of Hong Kong.

Theme 5: Sip and Savour in LKF

More than 20 restaurants and bars in Lan Kwai Fong will present “Sip and Savour in LKF”, a limited-edition night time experience. Alongside special Gourmet Month food and beverage offers, there will be workshops, retro-themed nights and DJ performances, offering more options for after-dinner gatherings and nights out while showcasing Lan Kwai Fong’s lively and diverse nightlife.

For more details on “Hong Kong Gourmet Month”, please visit www.discoverhongkong.com/tc/events/hong-kong-gourmet-month.html.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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