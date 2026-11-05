Make This Diwali Extra Special With AU Small Finance Bank Credit Cards! Enjoy Exciting Offers on Shopping, Gifting, Travel, Dining, and More

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: AU Small Finance Bank has rolled out a bouquet of festive offers for its credit card customers this Diwali week. The offers bring savings at India's most-loved brands, from BookMyShow, Zomato, Swiggy and BigBasket to Reliance Digital, MakeMyTrip and Vijay Sales, across the five days of Diwali and the celebrations that follow.

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Diwali is the season of new beginnings. Homes are cleaned and decorated, diyas and rangoli welcome Goddess Laxmi, families shop for new clothes, gadgets and home essentials, and gifts travel from one household to another. Millions also travel home to celebrate with loved ones. AU Small Finance Bank's festive offers are designed to make each of these moments brighter and more rewarding when customers pay with an AU Small Finance Bank credit card.

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From Dhanteras purchases and Laxmi Poojan preparations to Bhai Dooj gifts and journeys home, cardholders can save across India's favourite brands, alongside festive offers on UPI, AU 0101 and loans

Five Days of Diwali, One Card for Every Celebration

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Dhanteras: Begin the season with something new

Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious days to bring home something new. Whether it is a smartphone, a kitchen appliance, a television or a new set of utensils for the home, AU Small Finance Bank cardholders can enjoy offers at Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales, and a special offer on the latest iPhone at Vijay Sales.

Choti Diwali: Get the home festive-ready

The day before Diwali is all about last-minute preparations. Cardholders can stock up on sweets, dry fruits, pooja essentials and groceries with offers on BigBasket, Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto, delivered right to the doorstep.

Laxmi Poojan: Celebrate prosperity with family

On the main day of Diwali, families come together for Laxmi Poojan, followed by feasts and celebrations late into the night. Cardholders can order festive meals with offers on Zomato and Swiggy, plan evenings out through District by Zomato, and dress up for the occasion with offers across 30+ luxury brands.

Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj: Gifts that say it all

The festivities continue with Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, when brothers and sisters exchange gifts and blessings. Offers on gift vouchers from Amazon Prime, Starbucks, Levi's, Westside, Zee5, Hamleys, AJIO and McDonald's make it easy to find the right gift for every loved one.

Chhath Puja and the journey home

For many families, Diwali leads into Chhath Puja and long-awaited trips home. Cardholders can book flights, hotels and bus journeys with offers on MakeMyTrip, RedBus and AbhiBus, while ixigo AU Credit Card holders also enjoy travel benefits built into their card.

Diwali Offers at a Glance

This Diwali, AU Small Finance Bank cardholders can enjoy:

* Offers at top brands: Savings on BookMyShow, Zomato, BigBasket, Swiggy, Instamart, Blinkit, Reliance Digital and MakeMyTrip.

* Festive gifting: Offers on gift vouchers from Amazon Prime, Starbucks, Levi's, Westside, Zee5, Hamleys, AJIO and McDonald's.

* Luxury shopping: Offers across 30+ luxury brands, including Armani Exchange, Bottega Veneta, Coach, GAS, Jimmy Choo, Steve Madden, Michael Kors and Paul & Shark.

* Festive specials: Curated offers on District by Zomato, AbhiBus, Zepto, Vijay Sales and RedBus.

Upgrade to a new iPhone this Dhanteras

For customers planning a smartphone upgrade this Diwali, AU Small Finance Bank credit cardholders can enjoy a special offer on the latest iPhone at Vijay Sales, in-store and online, during the offer period.

More reasons to celebrate on AU 0101

The celebrations extend beyond cards. Customers using UPI on the AU 0101 mobile banking app can enjoy cashback, offers on Swiggy, Zomato and Zepto, and a chance to win exciting rewards. AU 0101 users can also unlock vouchers and savings on recharges, bill payments, flight and hotel bookings.

Cardholders can also complete their credit card bill payment in a few taps on AU 0101, keeping festive spending on track and helping them avoid late fees.

Loan offers for bigger celebrations

For customers planning a bigger purchase this Diwali, such as a new vehicle or a new home, AU Small Finance Bank is offering processing fee benefits on wheels loans, gold loans, home loans and loan against property.

Business customers can enjoy offers on Delhivery, Zotok, Microsoft 365 and Zoho Books, while merchants using AU QR can win exciting rewards on their QR collections during the busiest trading week of the year.

A Card for Every Diwali Celebration

AU Small Finance Bank offers a wide range of credit cards for different lifestyles and spending needs, from premium metal cards to a new range of cards designed for every customer segment. New customers can apply online in minutes and start enjoying festive offers once their card is active, while existing customers can view all festive offers on the AU 0101 app.

Find Your Perfect AU Credit Card This Diwali

Whether it is Dhanteras shopping, Diwali gifting or the journey home, here's how each card makes the festive season more rewarding:

AU Zenith+ Credit Card (Metal Edition) "The crowning symbol of success"

* Luxury Brand Vouchers / Reward Points worth Rs. 5,000 as Welcome Benefit.

* Up to 2 Reward Points per Rs. 100 spends (1 RP = Rs. 1).

* 16 International & 16 Domestic Airport Lounge Access per annum (max 4 per quarter).

* Up to 16 Buy One Get One Movie / Event Tickets per annum (max 4 per quarter).

* Taj Epicure Membership on spending Rs. 12 Lakh.

* Low Forex Fee of 0.99%.

AU Ananta Credit Card "Thoughtfully crafted for elevated lifestyles, travel and dining"

* 8,000 Bonus Reward Points on activation + first transaction within 30 days.

* 5 Reward Points per Rs. 100 on shopping, dining & travel spends.

* Up to 15% instant discount at partner merchants.

* Complimentary Airport Lounge Access for you and your family.

ixigo AU Credit Card "India's Most Rewarding Travel Credit Card"

* 10% Instant Discount on Flight, Bus & Hotel Bookings.

* Zero PG Charges on Train Bookings.

* Zero Forex Mark-Up Charges.

* 8 Domestic Airport, 8 Railway Lounge and 1 International Airport Lounge Access per calendar year*

* 5,000 Bonus Reward Points on completion of Rs. 75,000 spends per quarter.

AU Laksya Credit Card "Turn everyday expenses into the most rewarding experiences"

* 4,000 Reward Points or Rs. 1,000 voucher Welcome Benefit.

* 5 Reward Points on grocery, departmental store & contactless transactions.

* 8 Domestic Lounge Visits per year*.

* 15% Instant Discount on online food orders and movie benefits every month*

AU Tejas Credit Card "Maximise your savings and rewards with each spend"

* 2,000 Reward Points or Rs. 500 voucher Welcome Benefit.

* 10% instant cashback on daily spend partner categories.

* 500 Bonus Reward Points on completing 5 transactions.

AU Prathama Credit Card "Make your first move & each spend work harder for you"

* 2 Reward Points per Rs. 100 on Tap & Pay spends.

* 500 Bonus Reward Points on recurring payments/standing instruction setup.

* 1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver.

How to Avail the Offers

* Shop with an eligible AU Small Finance Bank credit card at participating brands during the offer period.

* Check offer details, eligibility and terms on the AU Small Finance Bank offers page or the AU 0101 app.

* Discounts and benefits are applied as per each offer's terms.

Disclaimer

Terms and conditions apply. Offers are valid for a limited period and subject to eligibility, brand terms and availability.

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