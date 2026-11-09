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Home / Business / MakeMyTrip India gets Sebi approval for IPO launch

MakeMyTrip India gets Sebi approval for IPO launch

The travel booking platform’s Indian subsidiary filed draft papers confidentially in July; the proposed IPO will involve an offer for sale by its parent and ibibo Group Holdings

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:37 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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akeMyTrip's Indian subsidiary, MakeMyTrip (India) Ltd (MMT India), has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO). File
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MakeMyTrip's Indian subsidiary, MakeMyTrip (India) Ltd (MMT India), has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch an initial public offering (IPO), according to an update on the market regulator's website on Monday.

MMT India, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed travel booking platform MakeMyTrip, had submitted its draft offer documents to Sebi in July through the confidential filing route. Following its review, the regulator issued its final observations on November 6.

The Sebi observations mark a significant step in the IPO process, allowing the company to proceed with preparations for the public offering, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The proposed IPO is expected to comprise an offer for sale of equity shares in MMT India by its parent company, MakeMyTrip, and its wholly owned subsidiary, ibibo Group Holdings (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the Gurugram-based company said in a regulatory filing with Nasdaq.

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Following the proposed IPO, MMT India will continue to remain a subsidiary of MakeMyTrip, with its financial results consolidated with those of the parent company, the filing stated.

“MakeMyTrip expects the proposed initial public offering and listing of MMT India to enhance its brand visibility and support MMT India's ability to incentivise and promote talent in a competitive technology recruitment landscape,” the filing said.

The proceeds received by MakeMyTrip and ibibo Group Holdings from the sale of shares in MMT India are expected to strengthen the parent's financial position.

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According to the filing, MakeMyTrip plans to use the proceeds for sustainable growth, strategic acquisitions and the buyback of various securities, including convertible securities.

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