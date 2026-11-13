MakeMyTrip ropes in more than 30,000 hotels and homestays, 35 airlines for year-end sale

MakeMyTrip has brought more than 30,000 domestic and 3,500 international hotels and homestays, 35 airlines and eight banks on board for the second edition of its "Travel Ka Muhurat Sale" as the online travel platform looks to tap demand for year-end holidays through discounts across travel categories.

MakeMyTrip announced that the second edition of 'Travel Ka Muhurat Sale' goes live from November 14, 2026, for travellers planning their year-end holidays.

"Participating partners comprise 30,000+ domestic and 3500+ international accommodation properties, including hotel chains, resorts, independent hotels, homestays and villas, 35 domestic and international airlines and eight banks (as on November 11, 2026)," it said in a statement.

Year-end travel often comes with price anxiety, as travellers worry about rising prices and limited availability in December. 'Travel Ka Muhurat Sale ' gives them a dedicated booking window to plan ahead and book with confidence, with deals across flights, hotels, homestays, holiday packages, buses, cabs, trains, tours and attractions, forex and visa services.

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The offers cover short and long-haul trips, ranging from domestic favourites such as Pondicherry, Coorg, the Andamans, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Rajasthan, the North-east and Goa, to international destinations including Japan, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the UK and the rest of Europe.

Popular attractions across the world, such as Ferrari World (UAE), Universal Studios (Singapore), Madame Tussauds (Singapore), Mandai Wildlife Group -- Night Safari and Singapore Zoo (Singapore), and Sun World Ba Na Hills (Vietnam), have also joined forces for this campaign.

"Shoppers in India look forward to festive sales, and we believe that travel deserves a planning season of its own. With the second edition, our focus is to go beyond just another sale and give India's travellers the confidence to move from considering a holiday to booking one," Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate, Flights,GCC and Marketing at MakeMyTrip, said.

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The company wants the 'Travel Ka Muhurat Sale' to become a regular event on the travel calendar, allowing customers to plan holidays in advance and travel partners to prepare for peak-season demand, he added.

As part of its campaign, MakeMyTrip has unveiled six films starring brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The campaign highlights different parts of the sale, covering domestic and international flights, domestic and international hotels, villas and apartments, holiday packages and outstation cabs. It has been conceptualised by the creative agency, Talented.

Members of MMTBLACK, MakeMyTrip's loyalty programme, get early access to the sale on November 13. The platform will also offer exclusive Black Friday deals to members every Friday, alongside limited-inventory Lightning Drops between 6 pm and 9 pm daily for all users.

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OneCircle, the global rewards programme for hotels and homestays that MakeMyTrip introduced earlier this year, gives members additional value on their bookings during the sale.

Some of the partner brands include domestic and international airlines such as Air France, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, British Airways, Etihad Airways, IndiGo, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, Turkish Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic.

Hotel partners include Indian and international chains, including Bloom Hotels, Club Mahindra, Ginger Hotels, GRT Hotels & Resorts, ITC Hotels, Kamat Hotels, Leisure Hotels Group, Lemon Tree Hotels, Lords Hotels & Resorts, Neemrana Hotels, Pride Hotels and Resorts, Roseate Hotels and Resorts, Royal Orchid Hotels, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, Sayaji Hotels, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Sterling Holiday Resorts, Taj Hotels, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, The Postcard Hotel, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Homestays, villas and apartments include ama Stays and Trails, The Blue Kite, ELIVAAS, goSTOPS, The Hosteller, Lohono Stays, Moustache, SaffronStays, StayVista and Zostel.

The eight banking partners include Axis Bank, DBS Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank and YES Bank.