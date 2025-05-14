MakeMyTrip urges people to refrain from non-essential travel to Turkey, Azerbaijan

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): MakeMyTrip has urged people to avoid non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey over the two countries' support to Pakistan despite the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad's aggression against India, which was effectively countered by the Indian Armed Forces.

"Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60 per cent while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period, a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said.

"In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise all against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey. We have already discontinued all promotions and offers on our platform to discourage tourism to these two destinations," the spokesperson added.

India launched Operation Sindoor and carried out precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Armed Forces repelled Pakistan's subsequent aggression and pounded its airports.

There have been growing appeals in the country for boycotting travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Turkey and Azerbaijan rallied behind Pakistan despite its support for cross-border terrorism against India and its aggression after Operation Sindoor.

Azerbaijan, in its statement on India-Pakistan tensions, echoed the Pakistani line. Turkey expressed its solidarity with Pakistan and supported Islamabad's proposal for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. Turkey has also supplied military weapons to Pakistan.

Subhash Goyal, Chairman, Tourism Committee, Indian Chamber of Commerce, said they remain committed to promoting ethical, responsible, and respectful business and tourism practices, while upholding the values of integrity, security, and unity of the country.

"Several tourism associations and industry bodies have issued statements of solidarity and collective commitment towards prioritising our national interest over commercial goals. The Indian Chamber of Commerce joins these organisations in demanding a boycott of states like Turkey and Azerbaijan, following their stand against India's response to terrorism. Tourism is a force for good and a driver of peace, global harmony and international understanding," Goyal said. (ANI)

