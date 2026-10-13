Malabar Gold & Diamonds Marks Milestone With Third Ahmedabad Showroom in Maninagar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s fourth-largest jewellery retailer and The Responsible Jeweller, inaugurated its third Ahmedabad showroom in Maninagar , on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey in Gujarat. Spanning approximately 5,500 sq. ft., the showroom brings together a wide range of bridal, traditional, contemporary, and lightweight jewellery collections under one roof.

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The showroom was inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Makhwana, Member of Parliament, and renowned actress Manasi Parekh, along with senior representatives from Malabar Gold & Diamonds and valued customers.

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Maninagar is a prominent residential and commercial destination in Ahmedabad, with a strong and established customer base. Located in the southern part of the city, Maninagar is an important market for Malabar Gold & Diamonds as the brand continues to strengthen its presence across Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, M P Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Ahmedabad is an important market for Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and the opening of our third showroom in the city reflects our continued focus on reaching more customers across Gujarat. Maninagar provides us with an opportunity to serve a broader customer base with a diverse jewellery portfolio that caters to different tastes, occasions, and budgets. As we expand our retail presence, our focus remains on offering customers a reliable and convenient shopping experience, supported by a wide range of designs and the service standards they have come to expect from us .”

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The showroom showcases an extensive portfolio of bridal jewellery, lightweight designs, 18KT gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, and silver collections. The assortment is designed to cater to diverse customer preferences, offering options for weddings, festivals, traditional occasions, and everyday wear. Designed in line with Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ global retail standards, the showroom offers a comfortable and premium shopping experience, combining elegant interiors, organised product displays, and personalised service to enhance customer convenience.

To mark the launch, customers can avail of attractive introductory offers, including flat 8% making charges on plain gold jewellery, up to 30% off on making charges of antique gold, uncut and gemstone jewellery, and up to 30% off on diamond value across selected diamond jewellery collections. The offers are valid until 15 November 2026.

The showroom follows Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ commitment to responsible retail practices. All gold jewellery is BIS hallmarked with HUID, while all diamond is tested and certified. Under the brand’s Malabar Promises, customers benefit from 100% exchange value on gold and diamond jewellery , transparent pricing, lifetime free maintenance, and responsibly sourced products.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $9.46 billion, the company currently ranks as the fourth-largest jewellery retailer globally. It operates a strong retail network of over 450 showrooms across 14 countries, supported by offices, design centres, wholesale units, and manufacturing facilities across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The group, which is owned by more than 3,000 shareholders, employs over 30,000 professionals from more than 26 countries working towards its continued growth.

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