DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Malabar Gold &amp; Diamonds Marks Milestone With Third Ahmedabad Showroom in Maninagar

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Marks Milestone With Third Ahmedabad Showroom in Maninagar

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s fourth-largest jewellery retailer and The Responsible Jeweller,  inaugurated its third Ahmedabad showroom in Maninagar ,  on Sunday,    marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey in Gujarat. Spanning approximately 5,500 sq. ft., the showroom brings together a wide range of bridal, traditional, contemporary, and lightweight jewellery collections under one roof.

Advertisement

The showroom was inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Makhwana, Member of Parliament, and renowned actress Manasi Parekh, along with senior representatives from Malabar Gold & Diamonds and valued customers.

Advertisement

Maninagar is a prominent residential and commercial destination in Ahmedabad, with a strong and established customer base. Located  in the southern part of the city, Maninagar is an important market for Malabar Gold & Diamonds as the brand continues to strengthen its presence across Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, M P Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Ahmedabad is an important market for Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and the opening of our third showroom in the city reflects our continued focus on reaching more customers across Gujarat. Maninagar provides us with an opportunity to serve a broader  customer base with a diverse jewellery portfolio  that caters to different tastes, occasions, and budgets. As we expand our retail presence, our focus remains on offering customers a reliable and convenient shopping experience, supported by a wide range of designs and the service standards they have come to expect from us .”

Advertisement

The showroom showcases an extensive portfolio of  bridal jewellery, lightweight designs, 18KT gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, and silver collections. The assortment is designed to cater to diverse customer preferences, offering options for weddings, festivals, traditional occasions, and everyday wear. Designed in line with Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ global retail standards, the showroom offers a comfortable and premium shopping experience, combining elegant interiors, organised product displays, and personalised service to enhance customer convenience.

To mark the launch, customers can avail of attractive introductory offers, including flat 8% making charges on plain gold jewellery, up to 30% off on making charges of antique gold, uncut and gemstone jewellery, and up to 30% off on diamond value across selected diamond jewellery collections. The offers are valid until 15 November 2026.

The showroom follows Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ commitment to responsible retail practices. All gold jewellery is BIS hallmarked with HUID, while all diamond is tested and certified. Under the brand’s Malabar Promises, customers benefit from  100% exchange value on gold and diamond jewellery , transparent pricing, lifetime free maintenance, and responsibly sourced products.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar  Gold  &  Diamonds  was established in  1993 and is  the  flagship   company   of   the   Malabar Group,   a   leading   diversified  Indian   business   conglomerate. With   an   annual   turnover of  $9.46 billion, the  company currently  ranks  as  the  fourth-largest   jewellery  retailer  globally.   It   operates  a strong retail network of over 450 showrooms across 14 countries, supported by offices, design  centres,   wholesale   units,   and   manufacturing   facilities  across   India,   the   Middle  East,   the Far   East,   the   USA,   the   UK,   Canada,   Australia, and New   Zealand.  The  group,  which   is   owned   by more than 3,000 shareholders, employs over 30,000 professionals from more than 26 countries working towards its continued growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts