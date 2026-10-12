Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens New Showroom at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

Strengthens its presence in Maharashtra with a contemporary jewellery destination featuring lightweight, everyday-wear designs.

Left to Right_Dileep Narayanan, Head-Bullion_Prarthana Behere, Actress_Shalin Shah, Executive Director, MBMG

Advertisement

India, 12th October: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s fourth-largest jewellery retailer and The Responsible Jeweller, has inaugurated its new showroom at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai. Spanning approximately 1,734 sq. ft., the showroom strengthens the brand’s retail presence in Maharashtra, bringing a curated selection of contemporary jewellery to customers in the region.

Advertisement

Designed in line with Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ global retail standards, the showroom offers a comfortable and premium jewellery shopping experience. Featuring contemporary, lightweight, and youthful designs, the assortment is tailored to meet the evolving preferences of Navi Mumbai shoppers. The collection caters particularly to young consumers aged 25–35 years, offering versatile designs suited to everyday wear and different occasions.

The showroom was inaugurated by actress Prarthana Behere, Regional Brand Ambassador – West Zone, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, along with Fanzeem Ahamed A T, Head-Retail Expansions & Regional Head West and distinguished guests and valued customers.

Advertisement

The opening of the new showroom reinforces Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ continued expansion across Maharashtra. Seawoods was selected for its strong retail footfall and growing demand for jewellery among consumers in the region. Located within Nexus Seawoods Mall, the showroom enables the brand to further expand its presence in Navi Mumbai and cater to customers seeking contemporary and lifestyle-oriented jewellery collections.

Speaking on the occasion, M P Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “The opening of our new showroom at Nexus Seawoods Mall marks an important step in strengthening our presence in Maharashtra. Every new showroom gives us an opportunity to bring Malabar Gold & Diamonds closer to customers and serve them in a market that continues to evolve. Through our presence at Seawoods, we look forward to building lasting relationships with customers in Navi Mumbai and extending the assurance that comes with shopping at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. For us, expansion goes hand in hand with our commitment to being The Responsible Jeweller, with a strong emphasis on purity, transparent pricing, and responsible business practices. As we continue to grow, our endeavour is to ensure that every new showroom upholds these principles and reflects the trust that customers have placed in us over the years.”

Customers visiting the showroom can avail themselves of inaugural offers, including up to 30% off on the making charges of gold, uncut, and gemstone jewellery, and up to 30% off on diamond value. The offers are valid until 15 November 2026.

The showroom reflects Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ commitment to responsible retail practices. All gold jewellery is BIS hallmarked with HUID, while all diamond jewellery is tested and certified. Under the brand’s Malabar Promises, customers benefit from 100% exchange value on gold and diamond jewellery, transparent pricing, lifetime free maintenance, and responsibly sourced products.

With this launch, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to align its retail approach with evolving local consumer preferences while maintaining consistent quality standards and customer-centric retail practices across markets.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $9.46 billion, the company currently ranks as the fourth-largest jewellery retailer globally. It operates a strong retail network of over 450 showrooms across 14 countries, supported by offices, design centres, wholesale units, and manufacturing facilities across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The group, which is owned by more than 3,000 shareholders, employs over 30,000 professionals from more than 26 countries working towards its continued growth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)