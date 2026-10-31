DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Malaika Arora Finds Her Dubai Escape at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Malaika Arora Finds Her Dubai Escape at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:47 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], October 31: Malaika Arora recently spotted at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, immersing herself in a world of striking superyacht-inspired architecture, sweeping Arabian Gulf views and exceptional hospitality. A highlight of her stay was an intimate dinner at The Bombay Club by Manav Tuli, hosted by Tanaaz Bhatia, Luxury Strategist - Marketeer and Founder of Bottomline Media, bringing together a select gathering of guests from Dubai and Bombay.

Advertisement

During her stay, Malaika experienced the rarefied hospitality of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, where warm, generous service is elevated by an uncompromising attention to detail. Embodying Jumeirah’s philosophy of crafting distinctive and purposeful experiences, the hotel brings together considered design, intuitive service and quiet sophistication, creating high-end experience that feels both effortless and exceptional.

Advertisement

The evening brought Bombay’s distinctive culinary character to the heart of Dubai. Drawing inspiration from the city’s rich and eclectic food culture, the menu paired expressive flavours with refined presentation complete with an unmistakable sense of generosity.

Advertisement

Malaika’s Dubai sojourn captures the allure of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, impeccable hospitality and an exceptional dining experience at The Bombay Club come together to make the property a compelling destination for those seeking a more distinctive way to experience Dubai.

Watch the Insta reel here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts