Malaviya Solar Energy obtains Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Solar panel recycling from LuxChemtech, Germany

Malaviya Solar Energy Consultancy, Pune has entered into an Exclusive technology Licensing Agreement for patented Solar panels recycling with LuxChemtech GmbH, Germany. It follows the Zero Waste concept and strives for a true circular economy with a totally eco-friendly global patented process. The process will ensure highest value of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificate owing to more than 98% metals recovered.

LuxChemtech develops and produces high-tech recycling technologies and equipment for the recovery of silicon scrap and other special waste, including PV modules using a. The process involves use of water and organic chemicals to separate the various metals.

The PHOTORAMA "PHOTORAMA" (PHOtovoltaic waste management – advanced Technologies for recOvery & recycling of secondary RAw MAterials) project was an EU-funded initiative that developed a circular economy model for photovoltaic (PV) panel recycling, with a pilot line inaugurated at the facility of project partner LuxChemtech GmbH in Germany. The project, which ran from 2021 to mod-2025, aimed for high-value material recovery from end-of-life Solar panels.

India has set an ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030 and Solar PV is anticipated to have a share up to 350 GWp. By volume this will be clover 20 million tons under regular case. Silver itself will have share for over 10,000 tons, which is the “silver lining” followed by about 14.5 million tons glass, 3.7 million tons aluminium, 1 million tons polymers, 0.5 million tons pure silicon, 0.4 million tons copper and 8,000 tons other precious metals. In case the panels underperform (highly likely) and retire earlier than their life of 20 years this end-of-life figure will go up by 30%.

As per Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, government of India regulation of November 2022 Solar panels have to be safely disposed (recycled) and cannot be landfilled or disposed in un-organised market.

https://cpcb.nic.in/uploads/Projects/E-Waste/e-waste_rules_2022.pdf

Malaviya Solar Energy Consultancy is one of the leading consultancy and research company in India. It will be exploring existing glass and aluminium manufacturers besides e-waste processors and start-ups under technology license.

https://lc-freiberg.de/

info@malaviya.in

