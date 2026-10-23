Malaysia Hosted Influential Leaders of Asia as Team Marksmen Celebrated Leadership That Shaped the Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: Team Marksmen Network hosted Influential Leaders of Asia 2026 on 9 October 2026 at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara, Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in the platform’s expansion beyond India and its recognition of visionary leaders shaping businesses, industries, and the region’s evolving landscape.

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Themed “Leading with Resilience, Rising with Purpose,” this initiative brought together prominent business leaders, industry pioneers and policymakers to recognise leadership excellence, organisational transformation and contributions to Asia’s evolving economic landscape.

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The event unfolded with a welcome address by Sharad Gupta, Co-Founder & MD, Team Marksmen Network. He highlighted Asia’s worldwide impact in innovation, technology, and industry. He also stated that Leaders must develop trust and resilient organisations while adjusting to geopolitical shifts, artificial intelligence, and sustainability problems. Additionally, he emphasised the significance of honouring companies and executives for their contributions to communities and sectors.

The evening commenced with our keynote address by Dato’ Sri Dr Haji Irmohizam, Group Managing Director, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, on “The New Asian Playbook: Leading Through Uncertainty, Winning Through Purpose.” His address shared his belief in lifelong learning, highlighting how knowledge is essential for success. He discussed the growing complexity and uncertainty of today’s world, where geopolitical changes, natural disasters, and artificial intelligence are reshaping industries and influencing business decisions. He underscored the importance of adaptability, noting that while we cannot predict every disruption, we can prepare ourselves to respond with resilience and clarity.

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Bringing together diverse perspectives on the future of business and leadership, the symposium featured a power panel titled “From Regional Champions to Global Powerhouses: Building Organisations for Asia’s Next Decade.” The session brought together distinguished industry leaders Hrishikesh Pawar, Managing Director Malaysia & Brunei, Otis Elevators; Krishnamurthy Sriram, CEO and Executive Director, Malaysia, Wipro Unza; Puneet Bhatla, Managing Director, GE Power India Limited & GEV Steam Power Services India Leader; and Siva K Pichai, Managing Director Asia, BMI Group, which was moderated by Anuar Shuib, Chairman of the International Development Committee of the Malaysian Financial Planning Council (MFPC), to discuss the strategic priorities shaping Asia’s next phase of growth.

The discussion focused on how businesses can handle economic and political challenges, use AI effectively, build stronger organisations, and earn trust through sustainable practices and good governance.

Adding to the evening’s deliberations, Chief Guest Dr. V. Sivakumar delivered an address on “Asia’s Defining Decade: Unlocking Growth Through Visionary Leadership and Global Collaboration.” The address highlighted Asia’s defining decade, emphasising visionary leadership, responsible AI adoption, innovation, and global collaboration. It stressed the importance of sustainable and inclusive growth, job creation, and investment in people, concluding that Asia’s future prosperity depends on the choices made today.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of leading brands, acknowledging their continued efforts to strengthen credibility, inspire consumer confidence, and shape the future of their respective industries.

Driven by research, this unique initiative shortlisted the following influential leaders from across industries, those recognised in a glittering recognition ceremony included:

- Dato’ Sri Dr. Haji Irmohizam, Group Managing Director, World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur

- Anuar Shuib, Chairman of the International Development Committee of the Malaysian Financial Planning Council (MFPC)

- Asif Abbas, Managing Director, Malaysia & Vietnam, Buhler Group

- Bhavna Agarwal, Managing Director, HPE India

- Bijuraj Sarangi, Managing Director – Business Transformation & Growth, Accenture Southeast Asia

- Dr. V. Sivakumar, Member of Parliament for Batu Gajah, Member of Parliamentary Select Committee on Nation Building, Education and Human Resources Development, Chairman of Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MYCEB)

- Hrishikesh Pawar, Managing Director – Malaysia and Brunei, Otis Elevators

- Kenny Ong, Managing Director, Sony Music Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam And Special Projects Southeast Asia

- Krishan Bhargava

- Krishnamurthy Sriram, CEO and Executive Director, Malaysia, Wipro Unza

- Naveen GV, Chief Global COE Officer & Managing Director, Benchmark Gensuite

- Puneet Bhatla, Managing Director, GE Power India Limited and GEV Steam Power Services India Leader

- Sagar Dighe, Chief Executive Officer, MAG Culinary Solutions (MAGCS)

- Shailendra Shukla, Managing Director, Mobility Group, Eaton Industries

- Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd

- Siva K Pichai, Managing Director, Asia, BMI Group

- Sudipta Adhya, Managing Director & Co-Head, Bank of New York, India

Reflecting on the evening, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Team Marksmen Network, remarked, “This edition not only celebrated exceptional individual journeys but reinforced the collective strategic intent of India’s corporate sector. True leadership must be rooted in purpose to navigate complexity and ensure India’s ascent remains both powerful and sustained.”

About Team Marksmen Network:

Team Marksmen Network (TMN) is India’s fastest-growing B2B media firm, dedicated to driving industry leadership, fostering collaboration, and igniting thought leadership across sectors. We specialize in creating impactful B2B platforms that bring businesses and leaders together to share insights, collaborate, and drive innovation. Our solutions amplify stories of resilience and transformation, empowering organizations to lead and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

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