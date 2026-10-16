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Home / Business / Malla Reddy University Makes History with South India’s Biggest 65-Foot Bathukamma, Bringing Together 25,000+ Girl Students

Malla Reddy University Makes History with South India’s Biggest 65-Foot Bathukamma, Bringing Together 25,000+ Girl Students

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PTI
Updated At : 05:36 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Actress Sreeleela and Mrs. Kavya, wife of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, grace the celebrations as chief guests

Hyderabad, October 16, 2026: Celebrating the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Telangana, Malla Reddy Group of Universities organised grand Bathukamma, Dandiya and Garba celebrations on its campus on Wednesday. The festivities witnessed the enthusiastic participation of more than 25,000 girl students, with a magnificent 65-foot-tall Bathukamma serving as the centre of attraction.

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Popular actress Sreeleela and Mrs. Kavya , wife of Sri G. Kishan Reddy, Honourable Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Government of India, attended the celebrations as chief guests. Sri Chamakura Malla Reddy , Medchal MLA and Founder Chairman of Malla Reddy Group of Universities, also attended the event along with his family members.

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The celebrations were attended by Mrs. Mahender Reddy, Mrs. Shalini Mahender Reddy, Dr. Bhadra Reddy, Dr. Preethi Reddy and Mrs. Mamatha Reddy . The university's academic leadership, faculty members, staff and students also participated in the festivities.

Among the senior academic dignitaries present were Dr. V. S. K. Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Malla Reddy University; Prof. P. Ravinder Reddy , Vice Chancellor of Malla Reddy Deemed to be University; Prof. Anil Kaul, Vice Chancellor of Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth; Dr. Y. Madhavee Latha , Principal of Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women (MRECW); and Dr. Vaka Murali Mohan , Principal of Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (MRCET).

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Speaking on the occasion, Sri Chamakura Malla Reddy emphasised the importance of preserving Telangana's cultural heritage and passing its traditions on to future generations. He highlighted the importance of providing quality education while encouraging students to remain connected to their cultural roots. He also expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation of thousands of students in the celebrations.

Dr. Preethi Reddy highlighted the cultural significance of Bathukamma, describing it as a symbol of Telangana's identity, pride and traditions. She emphasised the importance of introducing younger generations to their cultural heritage and encouraging them to preserve and celebrate these traditions.

The celebrations featured vibrant Bathukamma festivities, Dandiya and Garba performances, and lively musical programmes. A Mumbai-based band renowned for its Garba music entertained the gathering, while anchor Krupa Patel hosted the event and kept the audience engaged. Students dressed in traditional attire enthusiastically participated in the dance performances, creating a festive atmosphere across the campus.

Celebrated under the spirit of “Mana Telangana, Mana Bathukamma, Mana Pride”, the event highlighted the importance of preserving Telangana's cultural identity and celebrating its rich traditions. The festivities also conveyed a message of cultural pride, encouraging young people to embrace their heritage and carry its spirit forward.

Through this grand celebration, Malla Reddy Group of Universities reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing students not only academically but also by fostering an appreciation for India's cultural diversity and traditional values. The celebrations concluded on a high note, marked by the enthusiastic participation of thousands of students and the vibrant spirit of Telangana.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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