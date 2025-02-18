Malpani Pipes Expands Product Line with PVC Pipes and Enhanced Production Capacity

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 18: Malpani Pipes and Fittings Limited (INE0YON01014) has announced a significant expansion of its operations with the introduction of a new range of PVC pipes and the installation of advanced production machinery. This initiative is designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency, increase production capacity, and reinforce the company's position in the piping industry. The investment reflects Malpani's ongoing commitment to innovation and business growth.

A capital investment of Rs. 3.8 crores has been made to install cutting-edge machinery aimed at improving production capabilities. This expansion includes the addition of an extruder production line for PVC pipes, increasing capacity by 1,800 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). High-speed production lines for HDPE and MDPE pipes have also been introduced, adding 3,600 MTPA to the company's total output. The integration of a fully automatic socketing machine for PVC pipes and a horizontal heating-cooling mixer model ensures greater precision, automation, and consistency in production processes. These advancements are expected to elevate operational efficiency, maintain superior product quality, and strengthen Malpani Pipes' market presence.

The expansion includes the launch of a new line of PVC pipes, designed for various applications such as plumbing, sewage and drainage systems, drinking water distribution, irrigation, chemical handling, exhaust ventilation, and recreational uses. With an initial manufacturing capacity of 1,800 MTPA, these pipes will complement the existing range of products and serve a diverse set of industry requirements.

Rohit Malpani, Managing Director of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Limited, emphasized the impact of this expansion, stating that the new PVC pipes will be distributed through the same channels as the company's sprinkler and drip pipes, eliminating the need for additional market penetration efforts. The ability to supply HDPE and PVC pipes together in a single shipment is expected to drive an increase in HDPE pipe sales. The company anticipates overall sales growth of Rs. 40-45 crore, with PVC pipes contributing approximately Rs. 15 crore to the revenue.

Malpani Pipes and Fittings Limited is a well-established manufacturer of high-quality piping solutions, offering a wide range of products under the Volstar brand. The company specializes in HDPE, MDPE, LLDP, sprinkler, and drip pipes, catering to sectors such as irrigation, telecommunications, and infrastructure development. Adherence to the highest quality standards is ensured through rigorous in-house testing and certifications from respected agencies like CIPET, SGS, and Bureau Veritas. This commitment to excellence has positioned Malpani Pipes as a trusted name in the industry, dedicated to providing reliable and efficient piping solutions.

