Manage Your Budget and EMIs with a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator in 2026

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator helps borrowers estimate EMIs, compare repayment tenures up to 108 months, and plan finances with greater confidence and flexibility Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Managing finances has become increasingly important as customers balance planned expenses with unexpected costs. The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offers a convenient financing option with flexible repayment choices, competitive interest rates, and a fully online application process. In 2026, customers can now choose repayment tenures of up to 108 months and use the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator to plan their EMIs more effectively.

Advertisement

A personal loan can help customers manage expenses such as medical emergencies, home renovation, education, travel or weddings. As a collateral-free loan, it offers access to funds without requiring borrowers to pledge assets.

Advertisement

What are the features of Bajaj Finance Personal Loan? Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is an unsecured loan designed to help customers meet a wide range of financial requirements. Eligible borrowers can avail loan amounts ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, depending on their requirements and eligibility.

Advertisement

The loan offers repayment tenures from 12 months to 108 months, enabling customers to select an EMI that aligns with their monthly budget and long-term financial goals. Interest rates range from 10% to 30% per annum, depending on factors such as credit profile, income, and repayment capacity.

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan also offers quick approval, minimal documentation, and disbursal of funds within 24 hours* after approval, making it suitable for both planned and urgent financial needs.

Advertisement

What is new in the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offering? The introduction of repayment tenures extending up to 108 months provides borrowers with greater flexibility while planning their finances.

Longer repayment tenures can help spread the loan amount over a larger period. This may reduce monthly EMI obligations and allow borrowers to manage expenses more comfortably. Customers who require larger loan amounts or are planning significant expenses can benefit from choosing a repayment period that suits their financial situation.

However, it should be noted that increasing the loan tenure often means paying more overall interest – while shorter tenures can increase the monthly instalment but customers may end up paying lesser overall interest. The right tenure depends on borrower’s repayment flexibility and budget.

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator aids borrowers in estimating EMIs instantly for different loan amounts, tenures, and interest rates before submitting an application.

How does the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan calculator work? The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator is an online tool that helps customers estimate their monthly EMI before applying for a loan.

The process is simple: • Enter the preferred loan amount.

• Select the repayment tenure between 12 months and 108 months.

• Choose the applicable interest rate.

• Instantly view the estimated EMI and total repayment amount.

Using the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator allows customers to compare repayment options and understand the financial commitment associated with the loan. It also supports better budgeting and repayment planning.

Why does a longer repayment tenure matter? Longer repayment tenures can make a noticeable difference to monthly financial planning.

Customers often evaluate their repayment obligations alongside regular household expenses, savings goals, and future commitments. By choosing a tenure of up to 108 months, borrowers can select an EMI that fits their budget while maintaining financial stability.

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator supports this process by helping customers compare multiple repayment scenarios. Borrowers can adjust the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate to understand how each factor influences the EMI.

This approach enables customers to make informed decisions and borrow responsibly.

Who can benefit from the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan? The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is suitable for customers who require funds for both planned and urgent expenses.

Borrowers may consider the loan for: • Medical emergencies and healthcare expenses • Home renovation and repairs • Wedding-related expenses • Domestic or international travel • Higher education and professional courses Customers managing larger expenses may particularly benefit from the extended repayment tenure and the flexibility offered by the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator.

What is the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate? The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate ranges from 10% to 30% per annum.

The final interest rate offered depends on several factors, including: • Credit history and credit score • Monthly income • Employment profile • Existing financial obligations • Loan amount selected • Repayment tenure chosen Customers can use the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator to estimate EMIs based on different interest rates and repayment tenures. This enables borrowers to compare options and choose a repayment plan that aligns with their financial goals.

How does the application process work? Applying for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan is designed to be simple and convenient.

Customers can complete the application online by: • Checking eligibility • Filling in personal and employment details • Uploading the required documents • Selecting the preferred loan amount and tenure • Submitting the application for verification The documentation requirements are minimal and generally include identity proof, address proof, PAN card, bank statements, and income-related documents, depending on the applicant profile.

After approval, eligible customers may receive the funds within 24 hours*.

Customer-focused lending with flexible financial solutions Bajaj Finance continues to focus on providing customer-centric lending solutions that combine convenience, flexibility, and responsible borrowing practices. The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan, supported by the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Calculator, helps customers understand repayment commitments, plan budgets effectively, and make informed financial decisions.

Customers can check their eligibility online and explore repayment options that suit their financial requirements.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)