Manchester Global School Hosts the prestigious English Language and Literature Meet-Up in Hyderabad

Manchester Global School (MGS), Hyderabad, hosted the second edition of the prestigious English Language and Literature Meet-Up in October, bringing together 58 educators from across India for a day of professional exchange, insightful discussions, and collaborative learning. The gathering provided a platform for educators to engage with key questions shaping the teaching of English A: Language and Literature.

The programme brought together session leaders who approached the subject from different perspectives, united by a shared concern: how can educators support students in reading closely, asking purposeful questions, and developing independent, well-supported interpretations? Through plenary presentations and parallel sessions, the meet-up created space for educators to consider teaching approaches, exchange ideas and reflect on the relationship between classroom practice and the broader aims of language and literature education.

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A shared starting point: coherence and inquiry

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The day began with an introduction and inauguration, followed by the opening plenary, “iSwim: Making the Language & Literature Course Coherent,” led by David Spooner and Dorothy Brown. The session placed coherence at the centre of the programme, raising a question that runs through any demanding course of study: how can its different components connect to form a purposeful learning experience? In English Language and Literature, students encounter a variety of texts, concepts and assessment tasks. Helping them recognise the relationships between these elements can support a more connected understanding of the subject.

From course coherence, the programme moved naturally towards inquiry and independent academic work. In the first parallel session, Abhinandan Bhattacharya presented “From Idea to Inquiry: Unlocking the Higher Level Essay,” while Chitra Jeyakumar led “The IB Extended Essay (EE) framework.” Both sessions focused on forms of sustained academic engagement in which a promising idea must be developed into a focused investigation. For students, that process involves refining questions, working with evidence and shaping an argument; for educators, it calls for guidance that encourages independence while providing a clear structure for research and writing.

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The emphasis on inquiry continued in the discussion of the Individual Oral. Bhattacharya’s later session, “One Issue, Two Texts, One Argument: Rethinking the IO,” drew attention to the relationship between a global or shared issue, the texts selected for discussion and the argument that connects them. The title captured a central challenge of literary analysis: students must do more than discuss two works separately. They need to establish a meaningful connection and communicate an interpretation that remains focused and supported by evidence.

Reading for meaning, not just devices

As the programme progressed, attention turned from the structure of assessment to the interpretive choices that make close reading meaningful. Kenny Bhatia presented “Meaning in the Making: A Semiotics toolkit for English A L&L,” bringing semiotics into the conversation about how meaning is created and understood. Such a lens invites readers to examine how signs, images, language and other textual choices shape interpretation, and how meaning can change with context.

Poetry was explored by Manu Kurup and Agnus Liya Vincent in “Beyond Devices: Teaching Poetry from Close Reading to Conceptual Inquiry.” The session title suggested a move beyond simply identifying literary techniques towards considering how those choices contribute to larger ideas. This progression is important in helping learners explain not only what they notice in a poem, but also how its language and structure contribute to its meanings and effects.

The programme also made room for creativity. Ambeeca Vinayak Singh’s session, “Making Space/ Room for Creativity in IBDP English,” brought attention to the role of creative thinking in a course that asks students to interpret, analyse and communicate. Creativity and analytical rigour need not be opposing aims; thoughtful classroom practice can give learners opportunities to explore ideas while remaining attentive to textual evidence and the demands of academic work.

Considering technology thoughtfully

The meet-up also addressed a contemporary question for educators: how should artificial intelligence be understood within English Language and Literature? Raja Sen’s presentation, “One Text, Nine Moves - A Demonstration of What AI Can and Cannot Do in IB English A: Language and Literature,” placed both the possibilities and limitations of AI within a subject-specific context.

The session’s framing was significant because literary study involves more than producing a plausible response. It requires noticing nuance, interpreting choices, testing ideas against evidence and developing an independent line of thought. The discussion placed AI within the wider question of how students learn to read and reason.

Developing stronger analytical responses

The afternoon continued with a focus on assessment and stronger written analysis. Bhattacharya presented “The Anatomy of Analysis: Building Stronger Paper 1 responses,” turning attention to the construction of analytical responses. Effective analysis requires more than identifying features in a text; students must select relevant evidence, explain the effects of authorial choices and organise their observations into a coherent line of reasoning.

Other parallel sessions widened the conversation about reading and the frameworks through which literature can be understood. Manu Kurup presented “From Book Lists to Conceptual Landscapes,” while Vimal Johney led “Whose Reading Is It Anyway?” The former title suggested a shift from selecting texts as isolated items towards considering the concepts and relationships that can connect them.

Sudeep Ghosh’s session, “Soulfulness: A Slice of Sunshine,” added another perspective to the afternoon programme, while Pallavi Mogre explored “The Role of Theory in Language and Literature.” Theory can offer learners a framework for approaching texts and questioning assumptions, while still requiring them to return to the language and details of the work itself. In combination, these sessions reflected the varied routes through which students and teachers can engage with literature, from conceptual connections and reader response to theoretical approaches and analytical writing.

Reclaiming space for deep reading

The final plenary brought the day’s discussions back to the value of sustained attention. Brad Philpot joined via Zoom to present “The Elephant in the Room: Reclaiming a Space for Deep Reading and Authentic Analytical Thought.” The title placed deep reading and authentic analysis at the heart of the closing conversation.

In an environment where information and digital tools are readily available, students still need time and guidance to remain with a text, notice its complexities and form their own interpretations. Deep reading involves more than moving quickly through content; it requires attention to language, structure, context and ambiguity. Authentic analytical thought, in turn, asks learners to explain how they arrived at an interpretation and to support it with evidence. These concerns connected with several strands of the meet-up, including close reading, the use of AI, the development of Paper 1 responses and the relationship between textual details and conceptual understanding.

The programme concluded with “Burning Questions,” a plenary segment that provided a shared space for further discussion and informal interaction. Following a day that moved between practical assessment concerns and broader questions about interpretation, the concluding session offered a final opportunity to bring participants’ questions into the conversation.

A continuing conversation among educators

The Meet-Up brought together around a subject that calls for both precision and imagination. Its programme connected course coherence with inquiry, independent research, oral assessment, semiotics, poetry, creativity, artificial intelligence, analytical writing and deep reading. Rather than treating these as unrelated topics, the sequence offered a broad view of the knowledge and judgement involved in teaching English A: Language and Literature.

The meet-up’s focus on how students read, interpret and communicate ideas also speaks to the broader purpose of education: preparing learners to think independently, engage thoughtfully with different perspectives and support their conclusions with reasoned evidence.

By bringing educators together, Manchester Global School supported a professional conversation about English Language and Literature teaching. The sessions highlighted connections between assessment and inquiry, technique and meaning, and emerging tools and the enduring value of careful reading.

About Manchester Global School

Manchester Global School is an IB World Continuum School in Hyderabad offering both International Baccalaureate(IB) and CBSE pathways. Guided by the motto “Education and Knowledge with Wisdom,” it emphasises academic excellence, inquiry, experiential learning and character development. The 20-acre campus includes a 16,000 sq ft vast library, an 8,000 sq ft Sky Observatory and Space Lab, Robotics and STEM facilities, and sports infrastructure with 14 different sports. It also offers five-day and seven-day premium boarding options.

For more information, visit www.manchester.global.

Manchester Global School

Phone: +91 72079 75566

Email: admissions@manchester.global | contact@manchester.global

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