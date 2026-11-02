Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Joins Blutik to Meet Fans Through the App

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 2: Football’s most famous armband has found a new home off the pitch. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has joined Blutik, the global fan-engagement platform, to meet fans selected through the Blutik app. It is a landmark signing for a company that celebrated its first anniversary only weeks ago.

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The partnership brings together one of the Premier League’s most admired leaders and a platform built on a simple promise: “One home for all fans.” On Blutik, supporters do more than watch. They join fan communities, play free live contests during matches, and win the kind of experiences money rarely buys: match-day tickets, travel, signed memorabilia and face-to-face moments with their heroes.

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A captain who plays for the fans

Few modern footballers embody that idea like Fernandes. Since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2020, the Portuguese playmaker has become the creative heartbeat of Manchester United, admired for his vision, energy and leadership. Last season he delivered 30 goal contributions in 35 Premier League matches and was crowned Player of the Season.

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Just as celebrated is his bond with supporters, from signing autographs for young fans to spending time with families at the Manchester United Foundation’s Dream Day. That spirit sits at the heart of Blutik. Fernandes will feature in Blutik’s “Meet Me” category and meet fans selected through the app, giving supporters around the world the chance to connect with him in person.

A vision that is winning believers

For Sudheesh Avikkal, Managing Director of Blutik, the signing is a statement of intent.

“Blutik is barely a year old, and today the captain of one of the world’s greatest football clubs stands beside us,” he said. “That tells you how strongly our vision resonates. We are building a platform that stands on the side of fans, with nothing to sell them and everything to give them.”

Co-founder Stefy Patel has been central to turning that vision into partnerships. She represented Blutik at the signing with Fernandes, and in September led the company’s delegation to Rome’s Circolo Aniene, where Eastwest president Giuseppe Scognamiglio hosted the meeting that opened the door to Blutik’s launch in Italy.

“Every partnership we build begins with one question: what will this mean for the fan?” Patel said. “Bruno is a captain who never forgets the people in the stands. Together, we want to turn that bond into real moments: a seat in the stadium, a handshake with a hero, a memory that lasts a lifetime.”

A growing team of champions

Fernandes joins a line-up of sporting icons that spans sports and continents. Vincent Candela, winner of the 1998 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2000 with France and a Hall of Fame legend at AS Roma, is the face of Blutik’s launch in Italy. In cricket, Blutik has partnered with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the “Swing King” who became the first Indian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in all three international formats, and this year the first fast bowler to claim 200 IPL wickets.

From Old Trafford to Rome to the IPL, Blutik now brings fans closer to heroes in the world’s two most passionate sporting cultures: football and cricket.

A safe, rewarding home for every fan

Blutik is designed to give back to fans, not take from them. Every user is verified, the app is advertisement-free in its first year, and it keeps out gambling, cryptocurrency, alcohol, tobacco and adult content. Winners receive official match tickets bought directly from clubs, with travel covered by Blutik, while its Meet & Greet programme gives selected fans 65 minutes with a champion.

The platform is backed by a team of builders and sporting veterans, including Fredi Fiorentini, a key figure in Croatia’s rise as a football powerhouse. Already reaching fans in more than 120 countries and available in seven languages, including Hindi and Arabic, Blutik aims to welcome five million active fans by 2027 and build a 100-million-strong global fan ecosystem by 2030. After Italy, its expansion continues to Argentina and Turkey.

With the Manchester United captain now leading the charge, Blutik’s message to fans everywhere is clear: the game has never been closer.

About Blutik

Blutik is a mobile-first social platform for sports and entertainment fans, operated by Faniverse Fantech Ltd. Fans join communities, play free live contests and win real-life experiences across cricket, football, F1, tennis, music and more. Blutik is free on the App Store and Google Play, and at www.blutik.fan.

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