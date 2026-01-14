Mandatory two-helmet rule could cut two-wheeler deaths by 25%: Steelbird MD

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Alarmed by the rapid mushrooming of non-BIS-compliant and counterfeit helmets being sold, the government has mandated that all two-wheeler manufacturers must provide two certified helmets at the time of vehicle purchase, a move expected to significantly improve road safety while marginally increasing vehicle costs.

The gazette notification for this was issued in June last year, however rules have not been issued so far.

Steelbird Managing Director Rajeev Kapur, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, said the regulation directly addresses a long-ignored safety gap created by the widespread sale of fake helmets through dealerships.

Kapur told ANI that the mandatory two-helmet rule could reduce road accident fatalities by nearly 25 per cent over time.

"The fake helmet industry is growing like mushrooms," Kapur said. "These non-BIS helmets cost barely Rs 110 to manufacture but are sold at MRPs close to Rs 1,000. They offer negligible protection and create a false sense of safety. By mandating OEMs to supply two genuine, BIS-certified helmets with every new two-wheeler, the government is effectively cutting off this unethical parallel market."

He described the move as a "very positive and much-needed step," particularly for pillion riders, who often remain unprotected. Kapur noted that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), being large and reputed corporate groups, are unlikely to compromise on compliance and will supply certified helmets that meet safety standards.

Under the new rule, the cost of two certified helmets, estimated at a few thousand rupees, will be absorbed into the overall vehicle pricing. Kapur argued that the marginal cost impact is insignificant when weighed against the potential to save lives. "Considering a helmet's lifespan of around five years, this single intervention can deliver a 25 per cent reduction in fatalities," he said.

Highlighting India's road safety challenge, Kapur pointed out that the country accounts for a disproportionately high share of global two-wheeler deaths. Both riders and pillion passengers face comparable risks of head injury, he said, but pillion riders are often more vulnerable as they are usually unprepared for impact and lack physical support during crashes.

"Supplying two genuine, certified helmets with every two-wheeler ensures protection for both occupants. This will significantly reduce head injuries and save millions of lives over time," Kapur said.

He added that once the rule is implemented, an immediate decline in head-injury deaths can be expected. Over the longer term, as fake helmets are pushed out of circulation, fatalities and serious injuries will reduce further.

Citing studies, Kapur said certified helmet usage can cut the risk of death by around 40 per cent and head injuries by over 60 per cent, with fatalities reducing by 37 per cent for riders and 41 per cent for pillion passengers.

On the industry impact, Kapur said the mandate could double annual demand for certified helmets from about 3 crore units to 6 crore units. Meeting this demand would require investments of nearly Rs 6,000 crore and could generate employment for close to 1 lakh people across manufacturing, logistics, retail, and distribution.

"To meet India's growing demand for certified helmets, an estimated investment of around Rs 6,000 crore will be required, creating employment for approximately 1 lakh people," he said.

Kapur also renewed his call for reducing GST on helmets from the current 18 per cent, arguing that high taxation discourages the adoption of genuine protective gear. Lower GST, he said, would improve affordability, reduce India's road accident burden, estimated at 3.1 per cent of GDP, and save lives.

Urging policymakers to act decisively, Kapur noted that most road accident victims are young earners aged 18-25, and their deaths have devastating consequences for families.

Under Steelbird's Mission Save Lives 2.0, he said measures such as mandatory two helmets, AI-based helmet sensors in vehicles, and reducing GST to 5 per cent could help cut road accident deaths by 50 per cent by 2030-32. (ANI)

