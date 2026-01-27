PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27: Herbalife India has released a compelling new episode of its flagship wellness podcast, Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India. This episode features Mandira Bedi - an actor, anchor, author and fitness advocate in a deeply personal conversation on resilience, reinvention and inner strength.

Titled "Stronger Than Before: Reinventing Body, Mind & Life," the episode explores Mandira Bedi's journey through personal loss, single parenthood, a multi-decade career in the public eye, and her unwavering commitment to discipline, movement and self-belief.

Mandira opens up about navigating grief with honesty, allowing herself time to heal, and finding renewed purpose through motherhood and meaningful work. She shares how fitness evolved from a physical routine into a mental and emotional anchor, helping her stay grounded through life's most challenging phases.

"Strength is not about pretending everything is fine," Mandira Bedi says in the episode. "You have to give yourself time to process, to grieve, and then decide how you want to move forward. For me, movement and discipline helped me rebuild from within."

Commenting on the episode Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, "It is inspirational to witness Mandira Bedi's journey of reinvention, resilience and self-belief. She truly reflects the power of discipline, movement and purpose in shaping a fulfilling life. Her story will inspire many to prioritize their mind, body and wellbeing. 'Live your Best Life, Unscripted' is all about authentic conversations that inspire and drive real change. Mandira's episode stands out as one of the most honest and empowering conversation that closely aligns with Herbalife's commitment to holistic wellness."

The episode also highlights Mandira's perspective on sustainable fitness, consistency over motivation, and redefining strength beyond age or appearance. She continues to challenge stereotypes, emphasizing that exercise is not just a routine, but a daily non-negotiable for emotional balance and long-term wellbeing.

Key themes discussed in the episode include:

- Reinventing life after personal loss and adversity

- Discipline as a daily practice of showing up

- Movement as medicine for mental and emotional wellbeing

- Sustainable fitness and nutrition over extreme routines

- Redefining strength, confidence and success at every age

- Motherhood, responsibility and leading with purpose

The episode reinforces Herbalife India's commitment to promoting holistic wellness, encompassing physical health, mental resilience and community support through authentic conversations that inspire healthier, more active lifestyles.

Watch Now

YouTube: https://youtu.be/zIhAkOn-rY8?si=SZI2xixXWmzaj3_b

Also streaming on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0qzQFHGfXYRgND2O5Ipa7p?si=6692bee9da284215

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stronger-than-before-reinventing-body-mind-life-ft/id1808386057?i=1000744995407

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a53233b6-84b5-43ce-a34a-5230c769168b/episodes/306b3d4d-efae-475e-b361-ec35bb0bfde5/live-your-best-life-unscripted-stronger-than-before-reinventing-body-mind-life-ft-mandira-bedi-live-your-best-life-unscripted

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870328/Mandira_Bedi_Herbalife_India.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238437/5736935/Herbalife_Logo.jpg

