Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road Empowers Fitness Enthusiasts with CPR Skills and First-Aid Workshop

PTI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
BENGALURU, India, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing emphasis on fitness and overall well-being, fitness enthusiasts do much more than just workouts – they are often also among the first people to respond to any health or injury emergencies. Keeping this in mind, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road recently hosted a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and First Aid Training Session, along with a Physiotherapy Workshop, exclusively for gym trainers and fitness members on Saturday, 11 October 2025. The session aimed to raise awareness in fitness settings and equip participants with life-saving skills until support arrives.

The session began with Dr. Jumana Afrin U, Associate Consultant – Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, who shed light on the life-saving importance of CPR during cardiac arrest situations. "Every second counts during a cardiac emergency. With an increase in cardiac events among adults, even in gym set-ups, CPR is an important skill to know for fitness enthusiasts as it can mean the difference between life and death in dire situations," noted Dr. Jumana Afrin U.

This followed an insightful session by Dr. S. Immanuel Paul Vinod, HOD – Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur, who elaborated on preventive physiotherapy in fitness routines. He explained the significance of structured warm-up exercises, maintaining flexibility, and gradually increasing workout intensity to prevent strain and injuries.

Dr. S. Immanuel Paul Vinod stated, "Prevention is always better than a cure. Fitness enthusiasts must adopt proper warm-up routines and understand individual limits, so they can avoid common injuries and enjoy healthier, more sustainable exercise practices."

The event also involved Q&A sessions where participants had all their queries resolved. Participants also received hands-on training on how to handle minor injuries and fractures, manage choking incidents, as well as the do's and don'ts of CPR through interactive demonstrations. Through such sessions, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road fosters community health awareness with an effort to build safer, more informed fitness environments.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795691/Empowerment_Manipal_Hospitals.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795692/Workshop_PP_Manipal_Hospitals.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

