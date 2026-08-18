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Home / Business / Manipal Hospital Whitefield Marks Independence Day by Celebrating the Spirit of Life

Manipal Hospital Whitefield Marks Independence Day by Celebrating the Spirit of Life

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ANI
Updated At : 04:18 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18: This Independence Day, Manipal Hospital Whitefield celebrated the incredible stories of courage, resilience, and recovery. The hospital welcomed former patients who overcame life-threatening health challenges as the chief guests for the occasion, with a reminder that every life saved is a story of hope, and every recovery is a reason to celebrate.

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Mr. Kondal Rao, Mr. Bipul Kumar, and Mr. Mahabaleshwar, all former patients of Manipal Hospital, alongside their families, graced the occasion and participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony and parade, symbolizing a shared triumph over adversity. Through advanced clinical expertise, timely medical intervention, and dedicated care from the hospital's multidisciplinary healthcare team, all three individuals successfully navigated severe illnesses and have returned to healthy, fulfilling lives.

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Dr. Chaitanya Pathania, Cluster Director, Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Varthur, commented, "Every recovery we witness is a powerful story of hope and a testament to the human spirit. This Independence Day, we celebrate not only our nation's freedom, but also the freedom to live, heal, and thrive."

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Manipal Hospital Whitefield remains committed to providing world-class compassionate healthcare, reaffirming its mission to restore health and give patients a second chance at life.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/whitefield/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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