Manipal Hospitals Launches 'Manipal Kids First Responder Service' for 24/7 Paediatric Emergency Support

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a child develops a high fever in the middle of the night, has difficulty breathing or experiences a sudden seizure, parents are often faced with a critical question: Is this serious, and where should I go for help? In such moments, uncertainty can delay medical attention when every minute matters.

To address this gap, the Department of Paediatric Emergency Medicine, in collaboration with Manipal Ambulance Response Services (MARS), has recently launched the Manipal Kids First Responder Service, connecting families, schools and childcare institutions with paediatric emergency specialists through real-time video consultations, clinical triage and ambulance-assisted emergency response.

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Available 24/7 through 080 2222 1111, the service helps caregivers recognise potentially serious conditions and understand whether a child needs immediate hospital care, ambulance assistance or supportive care at home.

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Addressing the event, Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said, "It is really distressing when a young child becomes sick at night or over the weekend and you don't know who to call. Children can be bright and chirpy one minute and very sick the next. Through the Manipal Kids First Responder Service, parents get 24/7 real-time video consultations with paediatric ER specialists. We provide the right diagnosis, differentiate emergencies from non-emergencies, and direct you accordingly. This service is also integrated with our emergency ambulance system if a hospital transfer becomes necessary."

Explaining the need for the initiative, Dr. A. Sivagnanam, HOD & Consultant – Paediatric Emergency, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, said, "The golden hour is often lost before a child reaches us because parents are uncertain about whom to call and where to go. With nine paediatric-capable branches across Bengaluru and MARS, we wanted to connect our services and create a coordinated emergency support system for children."

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When a parent, teacher or caregiver calls the helpline, a trained agent at the command centre at Manipal Hospitals, asks a few essential questions before connecting the caller with a paediatric emergency or critical care specialist through video consultation, typically within two to three minutes.

Highlighting the importance of timely intervention, Dr. Gunda Srinivas, Consultant – Paediatric Emergency & Paediatrics, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, said, "In children, recognising an emergency and initiating the right treatment promptly can significantly influence outcomes. Through this service, we aim to bridge the gap between recognising a problem and accessing appropriate care by connecting families with expert guidance without unnecessary delay."

Dr. Sampath Kumar Shettigar, Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, said, "Children are not small adults, and paediatric emergencies require a different approach from adult emergencies. The golden hour and platinum minutes are critical windows during which early recognition and prompt medical intervention can make a profound difference to a child's outcome. This service aims to help families recognise potential emergencies and access appropriate medical guidance without delay."

A video triage helps categorise the response into three pathways: 'Rush, Retreat or Reassure'. This means if a child is critically unwell, the family is advised to rush to the nearest appropriate emergency facility. If ambulance support is needed, MARS is activated to transport the child to a suitable Manipal Hospital. For less urgent concerns, supportive-care guidance and follow up is provided as appropriate.

Highlighting the uncertainty parents face during emergencies, Dr. Akshay Ballal, Consultant – Paediatrician and Paediatric Intensive Care Specialist, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, said, "When a child is unwell at 2 a.m., most parents aren't looking for a hospital. They're looking for someone to tell them whether this is serious. If a doctor can see the child on a video call within minutes, that uncertainty often eases, and we can explain whether to come in, send an ambulance or stay home and watch. If the child needs hospital care, the team can also prepare for the arrival."

The service also supports schools and childcare institutions, where caregivers may need immediate guidance when a child becomes unwell or sustains an injury.

Dr. Dilip Kumar Venkatesan, Consultant – Paediatrics and Paediatric Emergency, Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, said, "A blocked nose, a minor fall, fever or vomiting can leave parents anxious and uncertain about what to do next, especially during odd hours. Not every call needs to end in a hospital visit; what matters is that no parent has to make that decision alone."

Through timely specialist guidance, ambulance coordination and access to hospital care, Manipal Kids First Responder Service aims to help families navigate emergencies with greater confidence.

With its message, Dial. Detect. Direct., the initiative seeks to ensure that caregivers have expert guidance when they need to make critical decisions about a child's health.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Or call: 080 2222 1111

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