Manipal Tata Medical College Marks a Historic Milestone with Its First Graduation Ceremony

A Milestone in India’s unique Private-Private Partnership in Medical Education Manipal, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Manipal Tata Medical College (MTMC), Jamshedpur, a constituent unit of the prestigious Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, today celebrated its First Graduation Ceremony at the MTMC Campus in Baridih, Jamshedpur as part of the 33rd Convocation of MAHE, marking a watershed moment in the journey of the college.

Advertisement

The ceremony marked a monumental milestone for the institution as the pioneer batch of 133 MBBS students graduated from the 2020–2021 academic session.

Advertisement

At the ceremony, Dr Sharath K Rao, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, formally conferred the medical degrees on the graduates, who are now poised to contribute significantly to the healthcare ecosystem of the region.

Advertisement

The ceremony was graced among others by the Hon’ble Governor of Jharkhand, Shri Santosh Gangwar as the Chief Guest, Shri K. Vijay Kumar, Senior Security Advisor, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, as Guest of honor, Shri Sundara Ramam, Vice President – Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Shri Somnath Das, Group President- Special Projects and Officer on Special Duty to MAHE, and Brig. (Dr) H S Bandhu, Dean of MTMC. Family members and friends of the graduating students attended the ceremony. It was also graced by other senior leadership from MAHE and Tata Steel Limited, senior MTMC administrators, distinguished academicians, faculty members, and invited dignitaries.

Delivering the convocation address, Jharkhand Governor Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar described the convocation as a celebration not only of academic achievement but also of the graduates' future contribution to society. Reflecting on the vision of the institution's founders, he noted that education and healthcare are powerful instruments for social transformation and emphasized the importance of creating a strong foundation for a healthier and more equitable society.

Advertisement

The Governor reminded the graduates that medicine is not merely a profession but a mission of service to humanity. He observed that while advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, and modern healthcare technologies are transforming medical practice, the essence of healthcare remains rooted in empathy, trust, and human connection.

Joining this august moment virtually Shri Irfan Ansari, Hon’ble Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Jharkhand, said, “Our job is not limited to providing medical care to our patients. It also extends to advocating for them, earning their trust and to be a safe, serious and humanitarian support system for them in their hour of need. It is your responsibility to reassure your patients that they have a chance at a fulfilling and healthy life once they exit your care.” Addressing the graduating students, Shri Vijay Kumar urged the young medical professionals to pursue their vocation with passion, integrity, and a lifelong commitment to learning. Emphasizing that healthcare is a collective endeavor, he highlighted the vital role of teamwork among doctors, nurses, paramedics, and support staff in delivering quality patient care.

In his address, Dr Sharath K Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, “MTMC has emerged as a strong academic institution with a growing reputation for excellence in medical education, research, and innovation. We are confident that our first graduating batch is well prepared with the competence, confidence, and values needed to excel in the evolving field of medicine.” He added, “Our continuing focus is on preparing doctors who can make a meaningful contribution to healthcare in India and beyond. We will also remain committed to advancing research and academic development at MTMC as part of our long-term vision.” Speaking on the occasion, Shri Somnath Das said, “The Realisation of the government’s policy vision for a private–private consortium in medical education has been successfully translated into reality at MTMC. The graduation of the first batch stands as a testament to the strength of this pioneering partnership and its long-term value for society.” Shri D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said, “Tata Steel has always believed in contributing meaningfully to society, and MTMC reflects that commitment in a deeply impactful way. This institution represents an enduring investment in education, healthcare, and community development for the region.” Brig. (Dr) Bandhu, Dean of MTMC, welcomed the gathering and Dr P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE, proposed a vote of thanks.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)