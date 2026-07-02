Manipal University Jaipur Announces Orientation Programme for New Students from July 16 to 18

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 2: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has announced that the Orientation Programme for students admitted to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27 will be held from 16 to 18 July 2026. The programme will be conducted in different phases for students of various academic domains, marking the beginning of their academic journey at the university.

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The three-day orientation has been designed to help newly admitted students become familiar with the university's academic environment, campus facilities, student support services, academic regulations, research and innovation ecosystem, and the wide range of opportunities available for their holistic growth and development.

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Students will receive their individual orientation schedules via email from the Directorate of Admissions, Manipal University Jaipur. The detailed programme schedule for different faculties and disciplines will also be available on the university's official website.

This year, Manipal University Jaipur is expecting a footfall of more than 15,000 people including students, parents and guardians from across all States and Union Territories of India, along with several international students. The diverse student community reflects the university's growing national and global reputation as a multidisciplinary institution of higher learning.

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Manipal University Jaipur offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes through its four academic faculties--Science, Technology & Architecture; Management, Commerce & Arts; Law; and Health Sciences. From engineering, architecture and management to law, journalism, design, humanities, psychology, commerce and basic sciences, the university offers a broad spectrum of programmes aligned with industry needs while fostering innovation, critical thinking and experiential learning.

Announcing the Orientation Programme, Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur, said, "The Orientation Programme is the first step in every student's transformative journey at Manipal University Jaipur. It is designed to make our students feel welcomed, informed and inspired as they begin this exciting new chapter of their lives. We eagerly look forward to welcoming them to our vibrant campus, where they will learn, innovate, discover their potential and build lifelong friendships. I extend my best wishes to every student and their family as they become a part of the MUJ community."

The Orientation Programme will include interactions with university leadership, faculty members and student support teams, along with sessions on academics, campus life, innovation, career development, student clubs and other opportunities that define the holistic learning experience at Manipal University Jaipur.

With preparations in full swing across the campus, the university looks forward to welcoming its newest students and helping them embark on a rewarding journey of academic excellence, personal growth and professional success.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit jaipur.manipal.edu.

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