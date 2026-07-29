Manipal University Jaipur Brings Global Experts Together for ACIFFS-2026

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) commenced the three-day International Conference on Advances in Computational Intelligence for Fluid and Fuzzy Systems (ACIFFS-2026) on Wednesday at the Smt. Sharda Pai Auditorium. Organised by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, the conference is being held in association with IIT Guwahati, the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST), Tanzania, and the African Mathematical Union (AMU), with financial support from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

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The inaugural ceremony featured eminent academicians from across the globe. Renowned researcher Prof. Ali J. Chamkha of Kuwait College of Science and Technology joined virtually as the Chief Guest, while Prof. Verdiana Grace Masanja of NM-AIST, Tanzania, attended as the Guest of Honour. The event was also graced by Prof. Swaroop Nandan Bora of IIT Guwahati and Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Pro President, Manipal University Jaipur, along with distinguished researchers, faculty members and students.

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Addressing the gathering, the speakers highlighted the transformative role of computational intelligence, artificial intelligence and mathematical sciences in solving complex scientific and engineering challenges. They emphasised the need for interdisciplinary research and stronger international collaborations to advance innovation and sustainable development.

A highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the release of the ACIFFS-2026 Conference Souvenir, which features the conference theme, scientific programme, messages from dignitaries and details of participating researchers and invited speakers.

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Presenting the conference overview, Prof. Reema Jain, Program Chair of ACIFFS-2026, said the conference received an overwhelming response from the global research community, with 645 abstracts submitted from across the world. Following a rigorous peer-review process, 300 high-quality research papers were selected for oral presentation during the three-day conference.

The inaugural session witnessed enthusiastic participation from researchers, academicians, industry professionals and students from India and abroad, reaffirming the growing global interest in computational intelligence and fuzzy systems.

The conference underscores Manipal University Jaipur's commitment to fostering world-class research, encouraging interdisciplinary innovation and strengthening international academic partnerships. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Abdul Haseeb Ganie, Convener of ACIFFS-2026.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit jaipur.manipal.edu

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