Manipal University Jaipur Celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava, Showcases Rich Cultural Heritage of Karnataka

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir)

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), in association with Karnataka Sangha, Jaipur, celebrated Karnataka Rajyotsava with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour on November 15, 2026, at the university campus. The celebration brought together the vibrant Kannadiga community of Jaipur and the university fraternity to showcase the rich cultural heritage, linguistic identity, artistic traditions and values of Karnataka.

Dignitaries present in the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebration at Manipal University Jaipur

The occasion was graced by Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Pro-President, Manipal University Jaipur. The event witnessed the participation of the founding members and office bearers of Karnataka Sangha, Jaipur, members of the Kannadiga community and their families, university leadership, faculty members, staff and students.

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Addressing the gathering, Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana emphasised the importance of staying rooted in one's cultural heritage while actively contributing to nation-building and enriching the country's diverse cultural fabric.

The celebration commenced with an inaugural session, setting the tone for an engaging cultural programme dedicated to celebrating Karnataka's heritage and traditions. The gathering reflected the shared commitment of Manipal University Jaipur and Karnataka Sangha towards preserving and promoting Kannada language, cultural values and traditional art forms, particularly among Kannadigas residing away from their home state.

The highlight of the event was a series of vibrant cultural performances showcasing the diverse artistic traditions of Karnataka. Children, students of Manipal University Jaipur and members of the Kannadiga community from different parts of Jaipur participated enthusiastically, presenting an array of traditional folk performances, music, dance and cultural presentations. The performances offered the audience a glimpse into Karnataka's rich and diverse cultural landscape while celebrating the artistic talents of participants across generations.

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The enthusiastic involvement of children and young students added special significance to the celebration, underlining the importance of introducing younger generations to their mother tongue, cultural roots and traditional values. The event also provided an opportunity for the Kannadiga community to share its cultural heritage with the wider university fraternity and the multicultural community of Jaipur.

Beyond its cultural significance, the celebration served as a platform for strengthening community bonds and nurturing a sense of belonging among Kannadigas living away from Karnataka. It highlighted how language, traditions and cultural identity transcend geographical boundaries and bring people together through shared memories, values and pride in their heritage.

Through this joint initiative, Manipal University Jaipur reiterated its commitment to promoting cultural diversity, inclusiveness and meaningful community engagement. The collaboration with Karnataka Sangha, Jaipur, further strengthened the university's engagement with the Kannadiga community and reinforced its role as a platform where India's diverse linguistic and cultural traditions can be celebrated and preserved.

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The celebration concluded on a note of cultural pride and togetherness, reflecting the spirit of unity in diversity.

About Manipal University Jaipur

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities, renowned for academic excellence, innovation, research, and industry-oriented education. Established in 2011 as part of the prestigious Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), MUJ has rapidly emerged as a preferred destination for higher education, offering a vibrant learning ecosystem that nurtures knowledge, creativity, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Accredited with an A+ Grade by NAAC, MUJ offers a wide spectrum of undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and professional programmes across Engineering, Management, Law, Design, Architecture, Commerce, Arts, Science, Humanities, Journalism, and Allied Health Sciences. The University places strong emphasis on experiential learning, interdisciplinary education, research excellence, innovation, and global engagement.

Spread across a modern, fully residential campus in Jaipur, Rajasthan, MUJ provides world-class infrastructure, advanced laboratories, smart classrooms, innovation and incubation centres, sports facilities, libraries, and student activity spaces that foster academic and personal growth. The University maintains strong collaborations with leading national and international universities, research organisations, and industry partners, enabling students to benefit from global exposure, internships, collaborative research, and excellent career opportunities.

With a vibrant student community representing almost every state and union territory of India, along with several international students, MUJ promotes diversity, inclusivity, and cultural exchange. Through its commitment to quality education, impactful research, sustainability, and social responsibility, Manipal University Jaipur continues to empower future-ready professionals and responsible global citizens.

For more details, please visit the official website of Manipal University Jaipur: jaipur.manipal.edu

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