Manipal University Jaipur Concludes its Grand Two-Day 13th Convocation

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) celebrated the second and concluding day of its grand two-day 13th Convocation Ceremony today. Chief Guest Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Government of India, addressed the graduating class through a special video message, while Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Advisor and former Pro Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), graced the ceremony on the dais as the Guest of Honour. Following the ceremonial procession of the Academic Council and the Manipal Kulgeet, Chairperson Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh formally declared the second day’s ceremony open.

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Delivering the welcome address, Pro President Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana paid tribute to the visionary leadership of founder of Manipal Education and Manipal Group (MEMG) Padma Shri Dr. T. M. A. Pai. Welcoming the Chief Guest’s message and introducing Guest of Honour, Dr. Rana noted that the convergence of education, skill development, and entrepreneurship directly shapes youth opportunities and nation-building.

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Presenting the university’s overview and achievements since 2011, President Dr. N. N. Sharma congratulated the graduating cohort, reminding them that a degree is a lifelong asset with no expiry date. Dr. Sharma called upon the graduates to applaud and honour the unconditional sacrifices of their parents, teachers, and mentors.

In his special video address, Chief Guest Shri Jayant Chaudhary congratulated MUJ on securing the 58th rank in the NIRF University category and a 5-Star QS rating. Emphasizing that learning does not end with a degree, he urged the Class of 2026 to make reskilling and upskilling a lifelong habit to stay resilient in an evolving world of work and contribute to a Developed India (Viksit Bharat). Expressing special appreciation for MUJ’s outstanding sports achievers, Shri Chaudhary highlighted how a strong sporting culture fosters discipline, teamwork, health, and new avenues for entrepreneurship and livelihoods.

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Addressing the gathering as Guest of Honour, Dr. Narayana Sabhahit highlighted Manipal’s stature as a global brand. Outlining a blueprint for thriving in the era of Artificial Intelligence, he advised graduates to collaborate with AI as a powerful tool while cultivating uniquely human strengths—empathy, ethical judgment, leadership, and environmental stewardship. "AI can generate data, but it cannot generate destiny; true greatness is measured not by the intelligence of your tools, but by the integrity of your soul," he remarked.

Across the two-day ceremony, MUJ conferred a total of 4,184 degrees (3,681 UG, 400 PG, and 103 Ph.D.) and 62 Gold Medals (45 UG, 16 PG, and 1 Ph.D.) across four faculties—Faculty of Science, Technology and Architecture -FoSTA (2,889), Faculty of Management Commerce and Arts - FoMCA (837), Faculty of Law - FoL (236), and Faculty of Health Sciences - FoHS (222). Controller of Examinations Dr. Dasari Nagaraju presented the graduation figures and administered the oath after Chairperson Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh conferred the degrees, and the ceremony concluded with a formal Vote of Thanks by Registrar Dr. Amit Soni and the National Anthem.

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