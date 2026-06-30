Manipal University Jaipur Hosts ICTRAE 2026, Brings Together Leading Economists to Deliberate on Sustainable Development

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 30: Reinforcing its commitment to research excellence and evidence-based policymaking, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) successfully hosted the International Conference on Transition, Resilience and Applied Economics (ICTRAE 2026), bringing together leading economists, researchers, policymakers and industry experts from across the country to deliberate on emerging economic challenges and sustainable development.

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Organized by the Department of Economics, TAPMI School of Business, Faculty of Management, Commerce and Arts, the two-day conference served as a national platform for interdisciplinary discussions on economic transition, climate resilience, financial stability, public policy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and sustainable development.

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The conference was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, Manipal University Jaipur, and Dr. Brajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Management, Commerce and Arts, along with university leadership, directors, heads of departments, faculty members and delegates from institutions across India. The event commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom.

Welcoming the participants, Dr. Brajesh Kumar highlighted the significance of collaborative research in addressing contemporary economic issues.

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In his inaugural address, Dr. Amit Soni emphasized the university's strong research ecosystem and its continued efforts to promote interdisciplinary research and innovation. He also highlighted MUJ's growing achievements in research, innovation and academic excellence, underscoring the institution's commitment to creating globally relevant knowledge.

ICTRAE 2026 witnessed an enthusiastic response from the academic fraternity, attracting participants from premier institutions including IITs, NITs, Central Universities, State Universities and other leading higher education institutions across the country, reflecting the conference's growing academic stature.

Delivering the inaugural keynote address, Dr. Naresh Chandra Sahu, Associate Professor at IIT Bhubaneswar, spoke on "ESG Performance: Evolution, Investor Behaviour, and Research Evidence from an Emerging Market." He highlighted the increasing significance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in shaping responsible investments, corporate sustainability and long-term economic growth, while emphasizing the evolving role of ESG in emerging economies.

Over the course of two days, the conference featured five thematic technical tracks, keynote lectures, expert sessions and panel discussions covering a wide spectrum of contemporary economic issues. Distinguished scholars including Dr. Ayona Bhattacharjee (IMI New Delhi), Dr. Tulika Tripathi (Central University of Gujarat) and Dr. Vishal Dagar (Great Lakes Institute of Management) delivered expert lectures, while technical sessions were chaired by eminent academicians from premier institutions, fostering meaningful academic dialogue and exchange of research ideas.

The conference concluded with the valedictory keynote address by Dr. Sarthak Gaurav from IIT Bombay, who spoke on "Some Thoughts on Complexity Economics," offering fresh insights into understanding complex economic systems and their implications for public policy, inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The organizing committee stated that ICTRAE 2026 has emerged as a vibrant platform for advancing interdisciplinary research, encouraging academic collaborations and strengthening evidence-based policy dialogue. The conference reflects Manipal University Jaipur's vision of promoting globally relevant research that contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while strengthening India's research and innovation ecosystem.

University leadership expressed satisfaction over the successful organization of the conference and reiterated that such academic initiatives play a vital role in fostering high-quality research, nurturing innovation and positioning Manipal University Jaipur as a leading centre for knowledge creation and policy-oriented research.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit jaipur.manipal.edu.

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