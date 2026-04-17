Manipal University Jaipur Hosts Open House with Strong Participation

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) The Directorate of Admissions at Manipal University Jaipur successfully organized an Open House at the Smt. Vasanti R. Pai Auditorium, drawing a large number of prospective students and their parents.

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The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Madhura Yadav, Dean–Student Welfare, who highlighted the university’s commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive campus environment. This was followed by a leadership address by Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar, Pro-President, who elaborated on the institution’s academic vision and its focus on holistic student development. The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Prakash Ramani, Director–Admissions.

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The Open House served as an interactive platform for attendees to gain comprehensive insights into the university’s academic offerings, infrastructure, and career prospects. Faculty members and university officials engaged directly with participants, addressing queries related to academics, placements, research opportunities, international collaborations, alumni engagement, and student welfare initiatives.

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Departmental representatives also facilitated in-depth discussions and conducted guided campus visits, allowing visitors to experience the university’s academic and residential environment firsthand.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kotegar emphasized the significance of such initiatives in helping students and parents make informed academic choices. “The Open House is an important platform for transparent interaction. We are encouraged by the enthusiastic response and remain committed to guiding students in shaping their academic journey,” he said. He further stressed the importance of holistic development and lifelong learning, urging parents to consider these aspects while planning their children’s future.

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The event was well received by attendees, reflecting the university’s dedication to fostering student-centric engagement and maintaining academic excellence. The strong participation underscored the growing interest among students seeking quality higher education opportunities.

For more information, visit the official website of Manipal University Jaipur jaipur.manipal.edu (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR PWR

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