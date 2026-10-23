Manipal University Jaipur Hosts Second International Conference on AI and Computing; Researchers from 16 Countries Participate

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir)

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is hosting the second International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Computing (ICAIC 2026), bringing together researchers, academicians, industry professionals and students from across the world to deliberate on emerging developments, research challenges and real-world applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computing. The three-day conference, organised by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, School of Computer Science & Engineering, commenced on October 22 and will conclude on October 24, 2026.

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Dignitaries and experts in the ICAIC 2026 at Manipal University Jaipur

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The inaugural session was graced by Dr. Somitra Kumar Sanadhya, Professor, Wadhwani School of AI & Intelligent Systems, IIT Kanpur, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Emmanuel S. Pilli, Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur, as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Niti Nipun Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur; Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Pro-President, Manipal University Jaipur; and Dr. Kuldip Singh Sangwan, Dean, Faculty of Science, Technology and Architecture, were also present at the inaugural ceremony, which began with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, ICAIC 2025, the conference aims to provide an international platform for the exchange of research ideas, interdisciplinary collaboration and discussions on the evolving role of AI in addressing real-world challenges. The second edition has attracted an impressive response from the global research community, receiving 736 research paper submissions. Following a rigorous peer-review process, 81 papers were accepted, representing an acceptance rate of approximately 11 per cent and reflecting the conference's emphasis on research quality and academic rigour.

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The conference has drawn participation from 16 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Latvia, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq, Nigeria and India. The international participation underscores the growing relevance of AI and computing research and provides opportunities for knowledge exchange among researchers and professionals from diverse academic and technological backgrounds.

The technical programme is structured around three major tracks. The first, Artificial Intelligence and Its Applications, explores developments in healthcare, medical imaging, robotics and intelligent systems. The second, Open Innovation & Industry Applications, focuses on areas such as financial technology, sustainability, education and Industry 4.0. The third, Advanced Computational Techniques and Emerging Trends, addresses emerging areas including quantum computing, cybersecurity, explainable AI and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). Special sessions further explore Generative AI, intelligent healthcare, cloud security and sustainable digital transformation, highlighting the expanding applications of AI across sectors.

A significant academic outcome of ICAIC 2026 is the planned submission of all accepted and presented papers for publication in Springer's Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems (LNNS) series in two volumes. The series is indexed in SCOPUS, DBLP, INSPEC and zbMATH, providing an established platform for disseminating research findings to the wider scientific and academic community.

Through ICAIC 2026, Manipal University Jaipur seeks to strengthen international research engagement, encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and promote dialogue between academia and industry on emerging technologies.

About Manipal University Jaipur

Established in 2011, Manipal University Jaipur is a NAAC A+ accredited institution and part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). Located on a 122-acre campus in Rajasthan, the university offers programmes across diverse disciplines, including engineering, computer science, management, law, architecture, humanities and sciences. With an emphasis on academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration, MUJ provides an environment that encourages students and faculty members to engage with emerging technologies and address contemporary societal challenges. The university continues to strengthen its national and international academic partnerships and research ecosystem in alignment with its vision of advancing knowledge, fostering innovation and preparing graduates for a rapidly evolving global landscape.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur please visit – jaipur.manipal.edu

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