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Home / Business / Manipal University Jaipur Online Programmes Celebrate Sixth Convocation; 5,655 Students Awarded Degrees

Manipal University Jaipur Online Programmes Celebrate Sixth Convocation; 5,655 Students Awarded Degrees

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PTI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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903 graduates receive degrees in person; ceremony highlights the growing reach of flexible, technology-enabled higher education Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) marked another milestone in its journey towards accessible and technology-enabled higher education with the successful organisation of the Sixth Convocation Ceremony of its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) on September 12. A total of 5,655 graduates from the MBA, BBA, MCA, BCA, MA (JMC), M.Com. and B.Com. programmes were awarded their degrees, with 903 graduates receiving their degrees in person from the dignitaries, while the remaining degrees were conferred in absentia.

6th Convocation of Online Degree Programs at MUJ - President Dr N N Sharma felicitates Chief Guest Mr Ashish Kumar Srivastava in presence of dignitaries The convocation also witnessed the participation of learners residing outside India, reflecting the expanding global reach of MUJ’s online degree programmes and the growing acceptance of flexible, digitally enabled models of higher education.

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The ceremony was graced by Mr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Managing Director, Haver & Boecker India, as the Chief Guest, and Mr Ambrish Sinha, CEO, UNext Learning, as the Guest of Honour. The academic procession was led by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour along with Dr N. N. Sharma, President, Manipal University Jaipur; Commander (Dr.) Anil Rana, Pro-President; Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar; Dr. Nitu Bhatnagar, Provost; Dr. Mallikarjuna Gadapa, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education; Mr Dasari Nagaraju, Controller of Examinations, and members of the Academic Council.

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The ceremony commenced with the rendition of the University Kulgeet, followed by the ceremonial welcome of the Chief Guest and other distinguished guests. In his welcome address, Commander (Dr.) Anil Rana congratulated the graduating students and highlighted the perseverance, self-discipline and resilience demonstrated by online learners. He emphasised that the success of students pursuing education through digital platforms is supported by families, faculty members and technology-enabled learning, which together help overcome geographical and professional barriers.

Delivering his presidential address, Dr. N. N. Sharma highlighted the University's achievements in research, rankings, academics, SWAYAM MOOCs and sports. He underlined the importance of online degree programmes in enabling learners to gain specialised knowledge and enhance their professional competencies, thereby improving their suitability for careers across diverse sectors. He also noted that the graduating cohort represented the true spirit of lifelong learning, with students ranging in age from 19 to 78 years.

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Addressing the graduating students, Chief Guest Mr Ashish Kumar Srivastava appreciated Manipal University Jaipur's emphasis on combining academic learning with practical and industry-oriented education. He encouraged the graduates to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills to remain relevant in a rapidly changing professional environment. He observed that online degree programmes offer learners the opportunity to acquire specialised knowledge while strengthening competencies required for careers across a wide range of sectors.

Presenting the graduating students, Dr. Mallikarjuna Gadapa, Director, CDOE, said that online education is closely aligned with the demands of the digital age. He highlighted that technology-enabled education provides learners with greater flexibility and independence while helping them become familiar with emerging technologies and develop essential digital skills.

The Sixth Convocation reaffirmed MUJ's commitment to creating inclusive learning opportunities for students and working professionals seeking to pursue higher education without geographical or professional constraints. The diversity in the age and location of the graduating cohort further reflected the role of online education in supporting lifelong learning and continuous professional development.

Concluding the ceremony, Dr. Amit Soni, Registrar, Manipal University Jaipur, expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, distinguished guests, parents, faculty members, University management and staff for their contribution to the successful conduct of the convocation. He extended his best wishes to all the graduating students for a successful and bright future.

The convocation was also live-streamed through the University's official channel, enabling students and parents who could not attend the ceremony in person to participate virtually and share in the milestone.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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