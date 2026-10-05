Manipal University Jaipur Organises Four-Day Faculty Development Programme in Collaboration with IIMBx, IIM Bangalore

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir)

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Manipal University Jaipur, is organising a four-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) in collaboration with IIMBx, the digital learning foundation of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore). Based on the theme “3D’s: Design, Develop, Deliver, the programme aims to familiarise faculty members with the complete process of designing and developing online and digital courses. The programme provides hands-on training in course design, digital learning content development, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), studio-based educational video production, learning activity design, assessment development, and preparing courses for delivery through online platforms. The four-day programme covers the complete journey from course design and content development to AI-enabled activities, studio recording, assessment and course presentation.

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Dignitaries present in the Inaugural session of the FDP at Manipal University Jaipur

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The programme was formally inaugurated in the presence of Pro-President Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana; Director CDOE, Dr. Mallikarjun Gaddapa; Dean Faculty of Management, Commerce and Arts (FoMCA) Dr. Brijesh; and senior representatives and experts from IIMBx, including Shainesh G., Chairperson, IIMBx; Sitaraman Shankar; Dr. S. Naga Siddharth; and Vijaya Tripathi, along with the IIMBx and SWAYAM expert and technical teams. The programme is being supported by experts including Shweta Shree, Raksha B., Manikandan K., Erwin Fernandes, Diljith Kannan, Nidhi A.C., Vishal C. Reddy, Sushma Nayak, Varun P., Bhumika Arora, Kalaiarasan R., Megha Srinivasan, Rajamohamadu Jeeyavudeen, Aarya S. Kumar, Malhar Patel and Anjali Alex, who are contributing to various sessions related to course design, content development, technology, video production, instructional design and SWAYAM course development.

The four-day programme is structured around three key stages Design, Develop and Deliver. On the first day, faculty members are being trained to understand the needs of online learners, develop learner profiles, and align learning outcomes, course content and assessment. Participants are also being provided with hands-on experience in developing a module outline for their respective subjects and creating video scripts based on their course design. The second day focuses on the Develop stage, with particular emphasis on Artificial Intelligence and digital content production. Participants are being introduced to the fundamentals of Generative AI, its applications, strengths, limitations and associated risks. The programme also includes training in active learning activities and studio-based educational video production. Faculty members are getting an opportunity to record their learning videos and receive immediate expert feedback on delivery, pacing and the effective use of teaching aids. The third day focuses on the Deliver stage and will address the changing landscape of online education, the use of AI as a teaching and course-design assistant, and assessment development. Participants will be trained in developing different forms of assessments and aligning them with learning outcomes, as well as using AI for developing question banks with appropriate faculty validation. The programme will also include a showcase and peer review of participant-developed educational videos, followed by an orientation on course development, approval and launch through the SWAYAM platform. On the final day, participants will present their course blueprints in groups before an expert panel comprising members from IIMBx and Manipal University Jaipur. Each group will present its learner profile, course or module outline, sample script or video, learning activity, assessment and course launch plan. The presentations will be followed by expert and peer feedback and interaction with the panel. The programme will conclude with closing remarks and certificate distribution by Sitaraman Shankar, CEO, IIMBX.

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Dr. Mallikarjun Gaddapa, Director, CDOE, said, "Higher education is rapidly becoming more digital and learner centric. In this environment, subject expertise alone is not sufficient for faculty members; they also need capabilities in online course design, digital learning content development, AI-enabled teaching and outcome-based assessment. The FDP being organised in collaboration with IIMBx is providing faculty members with comprehensive hands-on exposure, from developing the initial course outline to digital content production, studio recording, assessment and online delivery. Our objective is to develop high-quality courses that respond effectively to the needs of contemporary learners.”

Shainesh G., Chairperson, IIMBx said, the objective of this programme is not merely to train faculty members, but to provide them with practical experience of the complete online course development process. From identifying learners and developing the course framework to scriptwriting, AI-enabled content development, studio recording, learning activities, assessment and preparing the course for online delivery, participants are getting an opportunity to work through every stage of the process. The collaboration between IIMBx and Manipal University Jaipur provides a strong platform for faculty members to experiment, receive expert feedback and develop modern, technology-enabled, learner-centric and outcome-oriented courses. The programme is designed as a hands-on and outcome-oriented faculty development initiative, enabling participants to move beyond theoretical understanding and work on tangible course-development outputs. The initiative is aimed at further strengthening the quality of digital and online education at Manipal University Jaipur and equipping faculty members with the capabilities required for contemporary teaching and learning. The collaboration brings together the digital learning expertise of IIMBx and the academic ecosystem of Manipal University Jaipur, providing faculty members with an effective platform to develop innovative, technology-enabled, learner-centric and outcome-based courses.

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