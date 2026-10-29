Manipur’s Handlooms and Shiroi Lily Make History on Russia’s International Runway during International Reinvent Northeast season 9

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Manipur’s traditional handloom heritage and cultural identity received international exposure through Delhi Fashion Week’s International Reinvent Northeast Season 9 at the 31st Admiralty Needle International Fashion, Art and Design Festival, held in St. Petersburg, Russia, from 19 to 23 October 2026.

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Led by Harshit Dhingaun, Chairman of Delhi Fashion Club and Director of VOY Media & Events, the initiative brought Manipur’s textile traditions and cultural heritage to an international fashion platform. The presentation formed part of Delhi Fashion Week’s international initiative to promote Northeast India’s indigenous textiles, designers and cultural heritage to audiences beyond India.

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A major highlight was the presentation of Manipur’s traditional handlooms through a collection inspired by the distinctive Shiroi Lily, the iconic flower associated with the Shirui Hills of Ukhrul district. The wider programme also featured Delhi’s sustainable fashion and introduced Meghalaya’s indigenous Ryndia silk through an international educational masterclass.

Manipur’s Handlooms and Shiroi Lily Inspire an International Fashion Presentation

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A key highlight of the international presentation was “THREADS OF MANIPUR – A LEGACY OF HERITAGE & ELEGANCE,” a collection created by Lairenlakpam Lily Chanu of Shiroi Lily Closet, Imphal, Manipur.

Inspired by Manipur’s rich textile traditions, cultural heritage and the Shiroi Lily, the collection brought regional craftsmanship and cultural storytelling to the international runway. The floral inspiration connected the collection with Manipur’s distinctive natural and cultural identity, while its textile elements highlighted the state’s handloom heritage.

Through this presentation, Manipur’s traditional textiles were introduced in a contemporary fashion context, drawing attention to the craftsmanship, artistic traditions and cultural stories represented by the state’s handloom sector.

The international platform offered an opportunity to introduce audiences in Russia to Manipur’s textile traditions and the creative work of its designer community, while highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting India’s indigenous textiles.

Delhi Fashion Week’s International Reinvent Northeast Initiative

The Manipur presentation was organised as part of International Reinvent Northeast Season 9, an initiative associated with Delhi Fashion Week and focused on promoting the cultural heritage, textiles and creative talent of Northeast India through national and international platforms.

Under the leadership of Harshit Dhingaun, the initiative sought to connect regional designers and indigenous textile traditions with international fashion audiences, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and greater visibility for India’s diverse fashion heritage.

Dhingaun served as International Fashion Director for the Delhi Fashion Week segment and Show Director, contributing to the presentation and coordination of the international fashion programme. He also served as a jury member for the festival’s designer competition.

The initiative placed particular emphasis on showcasing Manipur’s handloom heritage as part of India’s broader cultural and creative identity, creating a platform for regional craftsmanship to reach audiences outside the country.

Meghalaya’s Ryndia Silk Introduced to an International Academic Audience

Alongside the runway presentation, the initiative promoted Meghalaya’s indigenous textile heritage through an international masterclass on Ryndia silk, also known as Eri silk.

Held at Saint Petersburg State University of Industrial Technologies and Design, the masterclass was titled “India: The Land of Diversity, Ryndia – The Fabric of Peace.”

The session introduced participants to the cultural significance of Ryndia silk and its place in Meghalaya’s textile traditions. It also aimed to encourage international awareness of India’s indigenous textiles and their potential in contemporary fashion and sustainable design.

The initiative received moral support from the Meghalaya Textile Department, with advisory support from Shri Fredrick Roy, IAS.

The masterclass complemented the Manipur fashion presentation by bringing another distinctive textile tradition from Northeast India into an international educational setting.

Delhi’s Sustainable Fashion Brand Kamari Adds a Contemporary Indian Perspective

The international programme also featured Kamari, a sustainable fashion brand from Delhi, presenting a contemporary dimension of Indian design alongside the region’s traditional textile heritage.

Harshit Dhingaun represented the brand and contributed to the show’s choreography and direction. Kamari’s participation highlighted the diversity of Indian fashion, bringing together contemporary sustainable design and the cultural storytelling embodied in traditional textiles.

Together, the presentations demonstrated how indigenous craftsmanship and contemporary fashion can contribute to a broader international conversation about design, sustainability and cultural identity.

Harshit Dhingaun on Promoting Indian Textile Heritage Internationally

Speaking about the initiative, Harshit Dhingaun said:

“Taking Manipur’s handloom heritage to an international fashion platform is an important step towards introducing the world to the richness of India’s indigenous textiles. Through Delhi Fashion Week’s International Reinvent Northeast initiative, our aim is to create opportunities for Northeast Indian designers and traditional textile traditions to reach wider international audiences.

“Manipur’s handlooms carry generations of craftsmanship and cultural identity. Presenting the Shiroi Lily-inspired collection in Russia allowed us to share a part of Manipur’s heritage with an international audience. Alongside this, the Ryndia silk masterclass highlighted Meghalaya’s distinctive textile tradition, while Kamari represented the contemporary and sustainable side of Indian fashion.

“Our objective is to build meaningful cultural connections through fashion and create greater visibility for India’s regional designers, textiles and craftsmanship on international platforms.”

Promoting Manipur’s Handloom Heritage Beyond India

The participation in St. Petersburg reflects the potential of international fashion platforms to introduce Manipur’s textile traditions to wider audiences and strengthen awareness of Northeast India’s cultural heritage.

Through Delhi Fashion Week and International Reinvent Northeast, Delhi Fashion Club aims to create opportunities for designers and traditional textiles from the region to be presented at national and international events.

The initiative also highlights the role of fashion in cultural exchange, international collaboration and the promotion of India’s diverse textile traditions.

By presenting Manipur’s handloom heritage and Shiroi Lily-inspired collection alongside Meghalaya’s Ryndia silk and Delhi’s sustainable fashion, the programme brought together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design within a shared international setting.

About Delhi Fashion Club

Delhi Fashion Club (DFC) is a fashion and creative platform working across fashion shows, designer development, modelling, cultural presentations and the promotion of Indian fashion and textile heritage. Through Delhi Fashion Week and International Reinvent Northeast, the organisation seeks to connect Indian designers and indigenous textile traditions with national and international audiences.

VOY Media & Events works across event management, media and public relations, artist management and fashion-related initiatives.

Media Contact:

Harshit Dhingaun

Chairman, Delhi Fashion Club

Director, VOY Media & Events

New Delhi, India

Website: www.delhifashionweek.in

Instagram: @delhifashionclub

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