Manjoo Bundhoo Crowned Glammonn Mrs India Worldwide 2026 - Classic Winner, Inspiring Women to Pursue Their Dreams Without Limits

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New Delhi [India], September 1: Mauritius-based business leader, Zumba Coach and social service enthusiast Manjoo Bundhoo has emerged as an inspiring voice for women empowerment after being crowned Glammonn Mrs India Worldwide 2026 - Classic Winner.

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In a world where many women put their personal dreams on hold due to family responsibilities, societal expectations or the belief that opportunities have an age limit, Manjoo Bundhoo's journey sends out a powerful message -- it is never too late to dream, grow and redefine yourself.

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Based in Mauritius, Manjoo has also been honoured with the prestigious titles of Mrs Charity Ambassador and Mrs Social Media. Her achievements reflect not only confidence and dedication but also her desire to use her platform to inspire, empower and create a positive impact in society.

A Director in her family business and a passionate Zumba Coach, Manjoo has successfully balanced professional responsibilities, family life and personal aspirations. Her journey demonstrates that women do not have to choose between their responsibilities and their dreams. With determination, support and self-belief, it is possible to create space for both.

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Manjoo's success is particularly inspiring for women who may feel that they have missed their opportunity to pursue something new. By stepping onto an international pageant platform and embracing a new challenge, she has proved that growth and transformation can begin at any stage of life.

Behind her inspiring journey has been the unwavering support of her husband, children, family, best friend and close friends. Their encouragement gave her the confidence to step outside her comfort zone and embrace new possibilities. Her journey also highlights the importance of a strong support system in helping women recognise and realise their true potential.

Looking ahead, Manjoo continues to dream bigger. One of her next major international milestones is participation in World Fashion Week in Dubai. However, her aspirations extend far beyond personal achievements.

Deeply committed to charitable and community initiatives, Manjoo believes that true empowerment is about lifting others while moving forward. She also looks forward to serving as the President of the Rotary Club of Beau-Bassin-Rose-Hill in 2027, further strengthening her commitment to social service and community development.

As Mrs Charity Ambassador, she hopes to use her growing platform to encourage more women to participate in community initiatives, support meaningful causes and become agents of positive change in their own communities.

Sharing her message for women, Manjoo says that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. She encourages women to believe in themselves, step beyond their comfort zones and take the first step towards achieving something extraordinary.

Her message is especially relevant in today's world, where women are increasingly breaking barriers across business, leadership, fashion, sports and social service. According to Manjoo, empowerment begins when a woman decides to believe that she deserves to pursue her dreams -- regardless of her age, background or the stage of life she is in.

Manjoo also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Glammonn team for providing an international platform that celebrates the individuality, confidence and achievements of women. She believes that the experience has given her beautiful memories, greater confidence and the courage to begin an exciting new chapter in her life.

With her multiple titles, international ambitions, professional achievements and commitment to community service, Manjoo Bundhoo represents a new generation of women who are proving that empowerment is not about competing with others -- it is about discovering your own strength, embracing your individuality and inspiring others to do the same.

Her journey from a business leader and Zumba Coach in Mauritius to an internationally recognised pageant winner is more than a story of personal success. It is a reminder to women everywhere that dreams do not have an expiry date, and every new beginning has the potential to create something extraordinary.

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