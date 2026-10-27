Mankind Pharma, AIOS and EBAI Join Hands for Academic Collaboration to Enhance Public Awareness of Corneal Health, Eye Donation and Childhood Myopia

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 27: Mankind Pharma, in academic association with All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) and Eye Bank Association of India (EBAI), organized Vision Continuum 2026 under the theme “Connecting Care. Preserving Sight. Across Generations.” The initiative focused on key priorities in eye care, with a particular focus on the awareness of corneal transplantation, childhood myopia and overall eye health. Through knowledge-sharing and awareness-building efforts, the initiative aimed to highlight the importance of eye donation, encourage early detection and timely intervention for childhood myopia and empower parents and communities with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about eye care.

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As part of this effort, Mankind Pharma has contributed to the cause by developing the Vision Growth Card, in association with AIOS, to track children’s visual development, encourage regular follow-ups between parents and eye-care professionals. Through a combination of innovation, education and awareness, this collaborative initiative reflects a shared commitment to improving eye health, empowering communities with knowledge and creating a lasting positive impact on society.

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The programme was attended by Dr. J. S. Titiyal, President, AIOS; Dr. Namrata Sharma, Scientific Chairperson, AIOS; Dr. Pravin K. Vaddavalli, Program Director, Universal Cornea Care Mission; among other leading ophthalmologists and healthcare stakeholders.

Mr. Sudipta Roy, Senior President – Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma Ltd., said, the prevalence of myopia in children may increase to 48.14% in 2050 as per the data. Childhood myopia requires early attention, regular monitoring and timely intervention.

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Dr. J. S. Titiyal, President, AIOS, highlighted that corneal blindness remains a major cause of preventable and treatable vision loss in India. He noted that for patients with severe corneal damage due to disease, injury or infection, transplantation may offer the opportunity to restore sight. Emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between the demand for and availability of donor corneas, he called for greater public awareness and participation in eye donation. He also highlighted the potential of the Vision Growth Card to encourage parents to take an active role in monitoring their children’s visual development and ensuring regular eye-care follow-ups.

Dr. Namrata Sharma, Scientific Chairperson, AIOS, emphasized the urgent need to strengthen India’s eye donation and corneal transplantation ecosystem. In 2025–26, 54,048 corneas were collected, while 28,323 corneal transplants were performed across the country. With India requiring approximately 200,000 corneas annually, the current collection of around 54,000 corneas underscores the substantial gap between demand and availability. She noted that although eye donation and transplantation have improved in the post-COVID period, the numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels. Highlighting the importance of continuity in childhood vision care, she added that regular monitoring and structured documentation such as Vision Growth Card can support timely intervention and better communication between parents and eye-care professionals.

Initiatives such as Vision Continuum 2026 and the Vision Growth Card aim to promote better eye care and enhance awareness among the general public.

About Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma (BSE: 543904 | NSE: MANKIND) is one of the largest pharmaceutical company in India, which focuses on the domestic market with its Pan India presence. Mankind operates at the intersection of the Indian pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare sectors with the aim of providing quality products at affordable prices. The company is a leading player in the domestic pharmaceuticals business present across acute and chronic therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, antidiabetic, neuro/CNS, gynaecology, VMN and respiratory, among others with a strategy to increase chronic presence going ahead. In the consumer healthcare business, the company operates in the sexual wellness products, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements and anti-acne preparations categories, among others, with several category-leading brands. Following the acquisition of BSV, Mankind Pharma has further strengthened its leadership in the domestic women’s health segment. Mankind's distribution network includes a robust field force of 18,500+ professionals, and a reach extending to over five lakh doctors across urban and rural markets. The company has 32 manufacturing facilities, manufacturing a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, vials, ampoules, blow fill seal, soft and hard gels, creams, contraceptives and other over-the-counter products. Mankind has a consistent track record of product innovation through 7 dedicated R&D facilities backed by more than 740 scientists.

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