Manoj Jewellers Limited Announces Rights Issue of RS. 1,797.13 Lakh to fund the next phase of growth

VMPL

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26: Manoj Jewellers Limited, a Chennai-based retailer and wholesaler of hallmarked gold, diamond, and silver jewellery, has announced a Rights Issue of up to 89,85,628 equity shares of face value ₹10 each, at an issue price of ₹20 per share (including a premium of ₹10 per share), aggregating up to ₹1,797.13 lakh. The Company's revenue from operations rose from ₹4,335.11 lakh in FY 2023-24 to ₹11,416.12 lakh in FY 2025-26. The issue is being offered in the ratio of 1 Rights Equity Share for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held by Eligible Equity Shareholders as on the Record Date.

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Issue Highlights:

* Record Date: August 21, 2026

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* Issue Opens: Monday, August 31, 2026

* Last Date for On-Market Renunciation: Thursday, September 24, 2026

* Issue Closes: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

* Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1:1 (one Rights Equity Share for every one fully paid-up equity share held)

* Issue Price: ₹20 per Rights Equity Share (face value ₹10, premium ₹10)

* Payment: Full amount of ₹20 per share payable on application

* Designated Stock Exchange: BSE Limited

* Registrar to the Issue: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

About Manoj Jewellers Ltd.

Manoj Jewellers Limited, is a Chennai-based retailer and wholesaler of hallmarked gold, diamond, and silver jewellery. The Company's B2C retail operations are run through two showrooms in Chennai -- a flagship store on NSC Bose Road, Sowcarpet, and a boutique in Kilpauk -- offering bridal, festive, and daily-wear jewellery in 22K and 18K gold, diamonds, and silver.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Manoj Jewellers Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make rights issue of its Equity shares. The Letter of Offer dated August 20, 2026 has been filed with SEBI and Stock Exchange. The LOF shall be available on the website of BSE at www.bseindia.com, website of company at www.manojjewellerslimited.com and website of the RTA at www.skylinerta.com. Any potential investors should note that investment in Equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to the same, please refer to the LOF including the section titled "risk factors" beginning on page 16 of the LOF.

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