Manoj Jewellers Limited Reports Strong First Half Results Post Listing: Revenue Up 179%, PAT Up 150%, Borrowings Down 77%

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10: Manoj Jewellers Limited, a Chennai-based jewellery company engaged in the design, manufacturing, and sale of gold, diamond, and silver jewellery across retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels, announced its first financial results post-listing, delivering a 178.9% year-on-year increase in total revenue to ₹6,914.19 lakhs and a 150.1% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to ₹565.48 lakhs for the half year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26).

EBITDA grew 99.1% YoY to ₹817.46 lakhs, reflecting improved operating scale and steady demand across South India. Borrowings declined sharply by 76.8%, strengthening the balance sheet and highlighting disciplined financial management.

Key Financial Highlights:

Management Commentary

Manoj Jain, Managing Director, stated: "Our first results as a listed company mark a strong start to this new chapter for Manoj Jewellers. The performance in H1 FY26 reflects the resilience of our wholesale business and the operational strength of our expanding retail network.

Revenue grew 179% year-on-year, while PAT nearly doubled, supported by steady regional demand and scale efficiencies. The moderation in EBITDA margin to 11.8% from 16.6% last year was primarily due to higher wholesale volumes, which inherently carry lower margins but drive consistent growth and liquidity.

A key highlight of this period is the 76.8% reduction in borrowings, underscoring our focus on strengthening the balance sheet and building a self-sustaining business model. Our retail showrooms in Sowcarpet and Kilpauk continue to drive brand visibility and margin enhancement.

Manoj Jewellers enters its listed journey with clarity, financial discipline, and the same principles that have guided us for over a decade -- purity, design excellence, and trust.

About Manoj Jewellers Limited

Manoj Jewellers Limited (MJL) is a Chennai-based jewellery company engaged in the design, manufacturing, and sale of hallmarked gold, diamond, and silver ornaments across retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels. Rooted in Sowcarpet's vibrant jewellery heritage, MJL carries forward a family legacy of trust and craftsmanship built over a decade.

The Company operates a flagship 2,000 sq. ft. showroom on NSC Bose Road, Sowcarpet, in the heart of Chennai's traditional jewellery hub, and a 1,500 sq. ft. boutique outlet in Kilpauk, offering customers a refined and personalised retail experience. Both showrooms showcase curated collections spanning bridal, festive, and daily-wear jewellery in 22K/18K gold, diamonds, and silver.

MJL's core strength lies in its wholesale-led model, which supplies hallmarked gold ornaments and designer collections to regional jewellers and bulk buyers across South India, ensuring stable volumes and strong supplier relationships. Its retail vertical complements this foundation by enhancing brand visibility and margins through direct consumer engagement.

The Company blends traditional artistry with modern retail practices, combining heritage design sensibilities with hallmark authenticity and customer trust. With a clear focus on purity, design excellence, and disciplined growth, Manoj Jewellers is steadily expanding its footprint in India's evolving jewellery landscape.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact

Investor Relations Advisors

ConfideLeap Partners

info@confideleap.com

+(91) 85911 45959

www.confideleap.com

