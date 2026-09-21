Manoj Jewellers Rights Issue: How Investors Can Buy Rights Entitlements (RE) on BSE and Apply Before the Issue Closes

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21: Manoj Jewellers Limited's rights issue of up to 89,85,628 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹20 per share (including a premium of ₹10), aggregating up to ₹1,797.13 lakh, is open for subscription and closes on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

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You don't have to be an existing shareholder to take part

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The record date for the issue was August 21, 2026, and eligible shareholders received Rights Entitlements (REs) in the ratio of 1 Rights Equity Share for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held. Investors who were not shareholders on the record date can still participate by buying the company's REs on BSE before the RE trading window closes on 24th Sep 2026.

REs trade on the exchange under a separate ISIN, INE0MV020018, and can be bought through any registered broker, in the same way as other listed securities. On your broker's platform, search for "Manoj Jewellers Limited RE", "Manoj Jewellers RE" or "Manoj RE". Investors are advised to buy REs before the window closes, since REs not exercised or sold by the last date lapse.

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How to participate

Buy REs on BSE: Search for "Manoj Jewellers Limited RE" (also listed as "Manoj Jewellers RE" or "Manoj RE") on your broker's platform and buy the REs, ISIN INE0MV020018, before 24th Sep 2026.

Apply for the rights shares through your broker or the ASBA facility before the issue closes on September 29, 2026. The full ₹20 per share is payable on application.

Apply for additional shares (optional): Investors holding even a single RE can also apply for additional shares over and above their entitlement. Additional shares, if any, are allotted only out of the portion that remains unsubscribed by other eligible shareholders, in accordance with the basis of allotment in the Letter of Offer. Allotment of additional shares is not guaranteed.

Buying REs also gives investors flexibility on how many shares they apply for, since an investor can buy the number of REs that matches the entitlement they want to exercise before applying.

Performance snapshot (FY26 audited results)

In lakhs | FY26 | FY25 | YoY

Revenue from operations | 11,416.12 | 5,961.81 | 91.49%

EBITDA | 1,365.40 | 835.95 | 63.34%

Profit after tax | 902.36 | 476.48 | 89.38%

EPS (₹) | 10.40 | 7.96 | 30.65%

Issue details

Rights ratio | 1:1

Issue price | ₹20 per share (face value ₹10 + premium ₹10)

Record date | August 21, 2026

Issue opened | August 31, 2026

Issue closes | September 29, 2026

RE trading window closes | September 24, 2026

Designated exchange | BSE Limited

Registrar | Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

About Manoj Jewellers Ltd.

Manoj Jewellers Limited, is a Chennai-based retailer and wholesaler of hallmarked gold, diamond, and silver jewellery. The Company's B2C retail operations are run through two showrooms in Chennai — a flagship store on NSC Bose Road, Sowcarpet, and a boutique in Kilpauk — offering bridal, festive, and daily-wear jewellery in 22K and 18K gold, diamonds, and silver.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Manoj Jewellers Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make rights issue of its Equity shares. The Letter of Offer dated August 20, 2026 has been filed with SEBI and Stock Exchange. The LOF shall be available on the website of BSE at www.bseindia.com, website of company at www.manojjewellerslimited.com and website of the RTA at www.skylinerta.com. Any potential investors should note that investment in Equity shares involves risk and for details relating to the same, please refer to the LOF including the section titled “risk factors” beginning on page 16 of the LOF.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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