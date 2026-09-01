Manoj Muntashir Presents 'KRISHNA - Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak' in Kolkata, Graced by the Presence of BJP National General Secretary Shri Sunil Bansal

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1: NAMASKARAM KOLKATA, with the support of Khemmka Family, presented a grand theatrical musical, 'KRISHNA - Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak', as a tribute to the cherished memory of Late Smt. Krishna Devi Khemka.

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Conceptualised as a powerful musical journey by National Award Winner Manoj Muntashir, KRISHNA - Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak explored many facets of Lord Krishna's life and legacy, from the divine bond of Radha and Krishna to his role as a guide, strategist and voice of dharma.

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The event was graced by the presence of the Hon'ble National General Secretary, Shri Sunil Bansal, of the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with other prominent dignitaries, adding significance to an evening bringing together India's cultural heritage, music, theatre and spiritual traditions.

The event is also envisioned as a heartfelt tribute to the memory of Smt. Krishna Devi Khemka, celebrating the values, cultural traditions and legacy that continue to inspire generations. Through the celebration of Indian values, culture, spirituality and tradition, the occasion honoured a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

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Conceptualised and presented by National Award Winner Manoj Muntashir. The evening unfolded as an immersive three-hour theatrical musical journey, taking the audience through the many dimensions of Lord Krishna's life from the eternal love and devotion of Radha and Krishna to his transformation into a guide, strategist and the voice of dharma on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

The occasion was further elevated by the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including BJP National General Secretary Shri Sunil Bansal, along with Dileep Maharaj of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Swami Ramchandra Das Maharaj, West Bengal Government Minister Ajay Poddar, Chief Secretary of West Bengal Manoj Agrawal, MLAs Sanjay Singh, Piyush Kanodia and Bharat Jhunjhunwala, BJP West Bengal General Secretary Shashi Agnihotri and Dr. Sanwar Dhanania, among other eminent guests.

Manish Khemka, Managing Director, SM Group, said, "KRISHNA - Radha Se Ranbhumi Tak' is not merely a theatrical presentation; it is an opportunity to reconnect with the timeless values. We are honoured to be associated with an evening that brings this extraordinary journey to life through the powerful mediums of music and theatre. It is also deeply meaningful for us to dedicate this occasion to the cherished memory of our mother, Smt. Krishna Devi Khemka, whose values and legacy continue to inspire us."

The evening promised to be a memorable celebration of Indian culture, spirituality and storytelling, bringing the timeless journey of Lord Krishna to the stage through music and theatre while honouring the cherished memory of Smt. Krishna Devi Khemka.

SM Group

SM Group is a diversified industrial conglomerate with over nine years of manufacturing expertise, operating across steel manufacturing, power generation, transportation, shipping, exports and industrial supply chain solutions. Since commencing manufacturing operations in 2017, the Group has steadily built an integrated business ecosystem that supports India's growing infrastructure and construction sectors through reliable production, efficient logistics and responsible operations. With manufacturing facilities strategically located across Eastern India and a robust distribution network spanning North India, Eastern India and Kerala, SM Group delivers high-quality steel products to customers across diverse markets.

https://smgroup.co.in/index.html

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