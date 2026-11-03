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Home / Business / Mansoor Ali’s AMFAH Delivers Breakthrough Air &amp; Humidity Solutions for Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor Project

Mansoor Ali’s AMFAH Delivers Breakthrough Air & Humidity Solutions for Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor Project

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: AMFAH INDIA, the country’s only government-patented brand for integrated air quality and humidity solutions, has completed a landmark installation at a leading Bollywood studio currently executing principal work on a major film starring Ranbir Kapoor. The project marks another high-profile endorsement of the technology pioneered by Founder and CEO Mansoor Ali, who has spent more than three decades establishing scientific standards for indoor environments in tropical climates.

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“We are managing almost all top institutions of this country, whether government or private, where air quality and humidity solutions have been a great challenge; protecting people and, most importantly, their valuable assets,” Ali said. “That includes T-Series and some of the other top musicians of this country. Wherever humidity and air quality are an issue, AMFAH is among the most preferred choices.”

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The Bollywood deployment highlights Ali’s core insight: in India, conventional air purifiers alone fail. True protection requires simultaneous HEPA-grade filtration and precise humidity control maintained between 40–60% relative humidity. Without the humidity component, filtration efficiency collapses, mold risk escalates, and high-value assets—from film materials and costumes to musical instruments and archival collections, suffer irreversible damage.

AMFAH’s answer is its patented Carali series, developed with Health Ministry officials during the COVID-19 pandemic and granted a patent by the Government of India in 2024. The technology integrates advanced filtration with active humidity control in a single ventilation solution, addressing airborne transmission risks that Ali first brought to the attention of influential Mumbai stakeholders at the height of the pandemic. His early advocacy earned Social Impact awards from Radio City 91.1 FM and other media outlets.

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Founded in 2007 as a group company of AMFAH General Trading LLC, Dubai, AMFAH has become one of the most preferred brands on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. Its product range spans ceiling dehumidifiers, air purifiers, portable AC-dehumidifier systems, and full domestic, commercial, and industrial humidity solutions. These systems are already deployed across hospitals, pharmaceutical plants, data centers, hotels, art galleries, and food-processing facilities and now major entertainment production houses.

Beyond commercial work, Ali serves as Strategy Director at The Smart Commute, advancing cycling as sustainable urban transport, and has established the AMFAH Foundation to promote public-health awareness. He is a member of BNI India (Plus Chapter, Mumbai), the Bombay Industries Association, and an advisor to ALIFF Overseas Education, while maintaining ties to initiatives such as 40to60rh.com associated with Dr. Stephanie Taylor of Harvard Medical School.

Industry observers note that the combination of a government-granted patent, proven performance in critical infrastructure, and now high-visibility creative-industry deployments positions AMFAH uniquely in a market where awareness of integrated air-and-humidity solutions remains limited. As production values and asset-protection standards continue to rise in Indian cinema and music, demand for scientifically validated environmental control is expected to accelerate.

“The situation in India is getting worse, with only a few brands truly understanding the seriousness of the problem,” Ali observed. “As a tropical country, we face major challenges in maintaining good indoor air quality. That is the gap we exist to close.”

About AMFAH INDIA

AMFAH INDIA delivers advanced indoor air quality and humidity management solutions backed by patented technology and global partnerships. The company serves pharmaceuticals, FMCG, healthcare, government, commercial, manufacturing, and educational environments from its bases in Mumbai and New Delhi, with international presence through AMFAH General Trading LLC in Dubai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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